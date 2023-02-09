PSU Athletics to host ‘Rock the Red’ this weekend
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation will host a Rock the Red Weekend from Friday, Feb. 10, to Saturday, Feb. 11, to coincide with Winter Fest, encouraging fans to show up to home ice hockey and basketball games that weekend wearing red.
Free t-shirts will be given to the first 150 current SUNY Plattsburgh students, with a valid student ID, at both men’s ice hockey’s game against SUNY Potsdam on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. and women’s ice hockey’s game against SUNY Canton on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m., while free t-shirts will be given to the first 100 current SUNY Plattsburgh students, with a valid student ID, at both women’s basketball’s game against Fredonia on Friday, Feb. 10, at 5:30 p.m. and men’s basketball’s game against Fredonia on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Guys and Gals Senior Bowling League highlights
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and highlights from Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Bowling League action:
Points Taken- Split Ends 4-Gutter Done 0, Laniacs 3-Lawson’s 1, Casella’s Trash Talkers 3-Slo Rollers 1, No. Co. Honor Flight 3-Easy Mark 1, Framed 4-Lucky Strikes 0, Finney Sports 4-Bye 0, Ball Busters 2-Awesome Four 2, One and Done 3-PIt Pythons 1, Baker’s Beauties 2-Amidasa 2.
High Scores- Mark Misner 467-170, Edie Reed 454-160, Joe Dumoulin 500-180, Bill Dutton 580-219, Denise Goddeau 461-175, Joe Goddeau 416-149, Bobbi Nicholson (sub) 442-169, Tom Welch 477-180, Diane Kinne 447-156, Dave Glenn 431-173, Lynne Glenn 429-151, Ed Gebo 527-223, Sandy Harwood 442-157, Doris Martino 427-152, Leona Marsha 419-156, Bonnie Jarvis 527-195, Bob Davies (sub) 494-173, Diana St. Clair 456-161, Bob Dessureault (sub) 506-186, Dennis Seymour 565-201, Diane Dillon 419-168, Pat Rock 498-180, Don Dubuque 455-161, Leonard Wood 561-216, Don Myers 502-179, Tom Weightman 486-176, Carl Lashway 520-181, Claude Lashway 552-215, Mary Ann Rygaylo 391-136, Julie Preston 462-178, Marilyn Murphy 385-156, Roxie Deyo 372-134, Ann Laravia 500-180, Mary Clark 433-149, Joan Duquette 413-161.
