ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships coming to Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (Olympic Authority) will host in partnership with U.S. Figure Skating the International Skating Union (ISU) World Synchronized Skating Championships 2023 at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1.
The event is expected to draw thousands of spectators, elite athletes and coaching staff, including more than 20 teams with over 500 athletes from 20 countries competing for the title of world champion. This marks the first time the two-time Olympic Village of Lake Placid has been selected to host this international championship and only the fifth time it’s been hosted in the United States.
Teams are starting to be named and just recently Nexxice Seniors and Les Supremes Seniors were named by Skate Canada to the ISU World Synchro Championships.
The following is the daily schedule for the event:
Thursday, March 30
8 a.m.- Practice, at 1980 Herb Brooks Arena
8 a.m.- Practice, at 1932 Jack Shea Arena
Friday, March 31 — 1980 Herb Brooks Arena
10 a.m.- Short Program Official Practice
5:30 p.m.- Opening Ceremony
6 p.m.- Short Program Competition
Post Competition- Small Medal Ceremony
Saturday, April 1, at 1980 Herb Brooks Arena
8:15 a.m.- Free Skate Official Practice
3:30 p.m.- Free Skate Competition
Post competition- Victory Ceremony
All-event lower bowl tickets for all ages for the two days of competition are $200, while tickets in the upper bowl are $165. Further event details and tickets are available at www.usfigureskating.org.
Guys and Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from some recent Guys & Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League action:
2/15
Points Taken- Laniacs 4-Casella’s Trash Talkers 0, Slo Rollers 2-Gutter Done 2, Split Ends 4-Lawson’s 0, Finney Sports 3.5-Lucky Strikes .5, Easy Mark 4-Bye 0, Framed 2-No. Co. Honor Flight 2, One and Done 2-Baker’s Beauties 2, Amidasa 4-Awesome Four 0, Ball Busters 3-Pit Pythons 1.
High Scores- Joe Damour 474-191, Tom Welch 607-265, Diane Kinne 405-144, Dave Glenn 463-162, Lynne Glenn 406-157, Ed Gebo 557-200, Kathe Petro 397-149, Denise Goddeau 468-179, Jodi Dubray 423-145, Mark Misner 432-147, Edie Reed 501-176, Bill Dutton 522-194, Bonnie Sponable (sub) 429-153, Diane Dillon 393-135, Pat Rock 482-176, Kathie Merchant 460-165, Hank Bush (sub) 561-199, Kitty Bechard 386-134, Leeanne Valenze 405-137, Sandy Harwood 443-158, Bob Carpenter 480-195, Bob Davies (sub) 569-221, Diana St. Clair 383-144, Dave Pellerin 430-162, Leona Marsha 407-145, Pat Atkinson 411-149, Mary Ann Rygaylo 375-145, Roxie Deyo 380-132, Betty Baker 464-193, Don Myers 528-191, Tom Weightman 450-166, Jim Brunet 464-169, Mary Clark 448-157, Homer Bushey 552-209, Chuck Leclair 481-213, Claude Lashway 578-228, Steve Hall 410-156, Joe Phaneuf 510-188.
2/22
Points Taken- Lawson’s 3-Slo Rollers 1, Split Ends 2-Casella’s Trash Talkers 2, Gutter Done 4-Laniacs 0, Framed 4-Bye 0, No. Co. Honor Flight 3-Finney Sports 1, Easy Mark 4-Lucky Strikes 0, Amidasa 2-Pit Pythons 2, Baker’s Beauties 3-Ball Busters 1, One and Done 3-Awesome Four 1.
High Scores- Jean Hamlyn 433-187, Bea Holler 427-165, Paul Nunn (sub) 523-203, Dave Gregory 705-244, Terry Hoy 514-211, Mark Misner 445-155, Joe Dumoulin 484-190, Bill Dutton 531-204, Ed Gebo 642-247, Joe Damour 409-147, Tom Welch 460-163, Diane Kinne 429-182, Denise Goddeau 455-167, Bobbi Nicholson (sub) 396-146, Jodi Dubray 406-148, Hank Bush (sub) 576-208, Diana St. Clair 461-158, Marie Desroches 511-188, Dave Pellerin 458-164, Bob Davies (sub) 549-214, Diane Dillon 390-169, Pat Rock 469-183, Doris Martino 400-148, Leona Marsha 426-148, Bonnie Jarvis 506-174, Peggy Passino 424-144, Kitty Bechard 402-143, Sandy Harwood 532-190, Kathie Merchant 406-152, Homer Bushey 542-194, Chuck Leclair 507-170, Carl Lashway 480-175, Claude Lashway 542-196, Roxie Deyo 392-142, Ann Laravia 425-148, Betty Baker 425-147, Don Dubuque 397-173, Don Myers 493-182, Jim Brunet 453-165, Pat Atkinson 404-153, Mary Ann Rygaylo 403-169, Marilyn Murphy 412-158.
