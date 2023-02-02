Plattsburgh Recreation Department announces next slate of events
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department has announced their next slew of upcoming events for the coming week.
On Monday, Feb. 6, the department will be holding a moonlight snowshoe hike at Cadyville Recreation Park, in Cadyville, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages, however, flashlights are recommended.
The following day, Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Town of Plattsburgh’s Winter Adventurer program will be holding a free birding lesson at Paul Smith’s VIC, in Paul Smith’s. Directly following the lesson, the group will also be cross-country skiing at 1 p.m., for $10. Both events on Tuesday will be open to ages 18 and older.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the department will be holding cross-country skiing lessons at 9:30 a.m. and snowshoe lessons at 11 a.m., again at the Cadyville Recreation Park.
To register or for more information on any of these events, visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com or call Recreation Program Coordinator Jordanne Manney at 518-562-6860.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.