Cardinals’ Taya Balfour wins second ROTW honor
SYRACUSE — First-year defenseman Taya Balfour of Plattsburgh State has been named the Northeast Women's Hockey League (NEWHL) Rookie of the Week for the period ending Feb. 12, 2023, as announced Tuesday by the league office.
This marks Balfour's second NEWHL Rookie of the Week honor so far this season, as she also earned the distinction on Jan. 24.
Balfour provided an assist on Plattsburgh State's first goal in a 4-1 win over SUNY Canton on Saturday afternoon, helping the Cardinals stretch their winning streak to 13. For the season, she has six points on two goals and four assists.
Malone Adult Basketball League results
MALONE — The following are the scores and results from Saturday’s Malone Adult Basketball League action:
2/11
EMC Builders 70, Johnston’s Bldg Mat 53
EMC Builders- Russell 19 pts, 7 ast. Jeror 15 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Senecal 14 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Stover 12 pts, 15 reb, 5 ast. Kelly 8 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast. Nichols 2 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast. Babbie 4 reb.
Johnston’s- Pentalow 32 pts, 25 reb, 2 ast. Tower 12 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl. Shope 6 reb, 4 reb. Phelan 4 pts, 4 ast, 3 reb, 2 stl. Mosher 2 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast.
Twin Leaf 66, EMC Builders 56
Twin Leaf- Barreiro 16 pts, 4 reb, 1 stl. Joyner 14 pts, 10 reb, 1 ast. Benedict 11 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl. Tillman 10 pts, 2 stl, 1 ast. Herne 6 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl, 2 ast, 1 blk. Hart 6 pts. Martin 3 pts.
EMC Builders- Jeror 18 pts, 2 reb. Stover 17 pts, 10 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk. Nichols 13 pts. Russell 8 pts, 6 ast, 2 stl, 1 reb, 1 blk. Kelly 4 reb, 1 ast. Babbie 3 reb.
Twin Leaf 62, Johnston’s Bldg Mat 56
Twin Leaf- Lazore 15 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast. Barreiro 11 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast. Herne 10 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast. Joyner 10 pts, 6 reb, 2 blk, 1 ast. Tillman 7 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl. Gibson 3 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast. Hart 3 pts, 2 stl. Martin 3 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl.
Johnston’s Bldg Mat- Shope 17 pts, 2 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Mosher 15 pts, 9 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Pentalow 12 pts, 9 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl. Tower 10 pts, 4 ast, 3 reb, 1 stl. Phelan 2 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast.
Friday's TGIF Bowling League recap
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores from Friday's TGIF Bowling League:
