Malone Adult Basketball League to hold scheduling meeting
MALONE — The Malone Adult Basketball League will be holding a meeting this Sunday, Dec. 11, to schedule the second half of the season. The location will be the same as their prior two meetings, in the basement of the former St. John Bosco building.
The league suggests having a representative there if a team wants input on their schedule. With any questions or concerns, contact Ken Cring at 51-8-569-0619.
Wednesday’s Guys and Gals senior bowling league highlights
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Wednesday’s Guys &Gals Sr. Mixed bowling league action:
Points Taken: Lucky Strikes 4-Slo Rollers 0, Split Ends 4-Bye 0, Laniacs 4-No. Co. Honor Flight 0, Casella’s Trash Talkers 3-One and Done 1, Amidasa 4-Gutter Done 0, Ball Busters 4-Lawson’s 0, Easy Mark 3-Baker’s Beauties 1, Awesome Four 4-Framed 0, Finney Sports 3-Pit Pythons 1.
High Scores: Kathe Petro 378-138, Kathie Merchant 431-158, Clarence Lafountain 504-189, Terry Merchant 492-183, Dennis Seymour 591-226, Mark Misner 474-186, Joe Dumoulin 467-182, Bill Dutton 610-227, Joe Damour 481-184, Diane Kinne 403-150, Barbara Cotter 516-183, Peggy Passino 406-157, Lynne Glenn 421-145, Ed Gebo 610-239, Denise Goddeau 443-170, Bob Martz, Jr. 542-188, Mary Clark 360-139, Joan Duquette 385-135, Homer Bushey 489-188, Terry Hoy 506-172, Steve Hall 439-165, Don Stone 431-158, Joe Phaneuf 514-174, Roxie Deyo 378-137, Ann Laravia 458-172, Kitty Bechard 398-148, Sandy Harwood 407-144, Leonard Wood 512-175, Don Myers 503-177, Tom Weightman 452-169, Jim Brunet 452-160, Diane Dillon 401-147, Dawn Adams 442-164, Pat Rock 486-180, Ron Dumont 513-215, Carl Lashway 497-189, Claude Lashway 567-194.
Note: Next week is the final week of the first half of the season. Dec. 21 will be the 9-pin Christmas tournament and holiday party.
