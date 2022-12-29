Desiree Jean-Pierre sets school record in girls shot put; secures spot at Nationals
PLATTSBURGH — Last Thursday, at Section VII’s second indoor track and field meet of the season, Saranac’s Desiree Jean-Pierre did more than just take first place in the girls shot put event. Jean-Pierre, who threw for a distance of 38 ft. and three inches, set a school record in the event, surpassing Saranac’s Meghan Wood’s previous record of 35 ft. and three inches.
Not only did Jean-Pierre’s throw set a school record, but it was also three feet over the New Balance Indoor National Championship qualifying distance, therefore securing her a spot at Nationals in March, in Boston.
Saranac and Jean-Pierre will be back in action at meet no.3 for the season come Jan. 14, back at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.
Wednesday's Guys and Gals Senior Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the scores and results from Wednesday's Guys & Gals Senior Bowling League action:
Points Taken- Easy Mark 3-Ball Busters 1, Framed 4-One and Done 0, Amidasa 3-Finney Sports 1, Baker's Beauties 2-Split Ends 2, Awesome Four 2-Laniacs 2, Slo Rollers 3-Pit Pythons 1, Gutter Done 3-No. Co. Honor Flight 1, Lucky Strikes 3-Lawson's 1, Casella's Trash Talkers 4-Bye 0.
High Scores- Don Stone 463-176, Joe Phaneuf 565-234, Kitty Bechard 409-177, Sandy Harwood 374-135, Bob Carpenter 515-173, Diana St. Clair 437-159, Dave Pellerin 464-167, Mary Clark 425-157, Joan Duquette 463-180, Diane Dillon 399-151, Dawn Adams 435-180, Pat Rock 438-191, Tina Welch 341-150, Ann Laravia 407-141, Edie Reed 415-170, Bill Dutton 539-183, Leonard Wood 500-182, Tom Weightman 502-190, Jim Brunet 488-176, Diane Kinne 426-146, Barbara Cotter 513-213, Chuck Leclair 543-200, Claude Lashway 574-244, Kathe Petro 407-151, Brenda Garrand 300-111, Denise Goddeau 539-200, Joe Goddeau 431-202, Peggy Passino 410-161, Bea Holler 372-143, Dave Gregory 544-197, Terry Hoy 527-192, Kathie Merchant 455-163, Clarence Lafountain 435-166, Dennis Seymour 639-236, Dave Glenn 452-172.
