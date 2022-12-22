Patriot boy’s swim has strong showing at Indian River Invitational
INDIAN RIVER — The Ausable Valley boy’s swim team performed well at the recent Indian River Invitational, swimming their way to an overall 4th place finish.
The Patriot’s were led by sophomores Alix Perras and Patrick Hagadorn, who both took first place in their individual races. Hagadorn placed 1st in the 500 Free with a time of 5:23.35, and 1st in the 200 free, swimming a 1:55.54. Perras would take 1st in the 200 I.M., posting a time of 2:12.42, and cap the day by taking 1st in the 100 backstroke, with a time of 57.55, breaking his own school record set last season as a freshman.
The Patriots relay team of Chandler Perry, Tim Lloyd, Patrick Hagadorn and Alix Perras would place 3rd overall in the 200 Medley, with a time of 1:53.74, and also take 3rd in the 200 free, with a time of 1:40.86. Chandler Perry would also place in the top-10 in both his individual events, the 50 free and 100 fly, in a large field of swimmers.
The Patriot’s will be back in action on Jan. 6, against Plattsburgh.
PSU’s Gonzalski, Kornblau, Malamud named to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s 2023 Players to Watch List; Baseball receives votes in preseason poll
TUSCON, Ariz. — The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper released its 2023 College Preview Section this past week, including their NCAA Division-III Top Players to Watch list and their preseason top-40 list. Among the players listed were three Plattsburgh State baseball players, junior infielder Alex Kornblau, senior outfielder Conner Gonzalski and senior pitcher Sean Malamud.
The team also received votes in the preseason 2023 Top 40 poll, after the program had its best season in a decade, posting its best record and first playoff appearance since the 2012 season finishing at 21-17 overall.
Kornblau enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign in 2022, hitting .372, recording a .497 on-base percentage and a .593 slugging percentage. He had 42 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, four homeruns, 33 RBI, and scored 37 runs in 35 games over his second college season, putting up some of the best numbers in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC). He had five games with three or more hits, with his only four-hit game likely being the highlight of the season as he had a double and homerun in the team’s win over SUNY Canton.
Gonzalski vaulted himself into a permanent role in the middle of the order for Plattsburgh State in 2022, as the junior hit .331 with a .422 on-base percentage and a .567 slugging percentage. He also had 42 hits, and four homeruns, adding 12 doubles, three triples, and 30 RBI in 35 games played. He had a team-high 13 multi-hit games in the spring season, with the highlight of his season coming in a three-game series versus New Paltz when he had seven hits and homered in each game.
Malamud was one of the team’s top arms in the spring, establishing himself as a weekend starter. He finished the year with six wins on the mound in 13 appearances and 11 starts, striking out 36 batters over 59.2 innings pitched. His season earned-run-average stood at 5.43 after the season, as his year was highlighted by a complete game effort against SUNY Oneonta to secure a series win over the Red Dragons. His 11 starts tied a program record for a single season and his six wins tied him for sixth place in the team’s single-season record book.
Plattsburgh State opens its season against Maritime College, on Feb. 25, at 12 p.m., in Throggs Neck.
Schuyler Falls youth bowling back again in 2023
SCHULYER FALLS — The Town of Schuyler Falls is excited to announce that their youth bowling program will begin on Sunday, Jan. 8, at North Bowl Lanes, in Plattsburgh.
The program will run for eight weeks and is open to all school age children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.