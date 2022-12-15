Algonquin Chapter of Adirondack Mountain club set to climb Mt. Van Hoevenberg
LAKE PLACID — The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club is inviting the public to join them on their hike up Mt. Van Hoevenberg, this Sunday, Dec. 18.
The climb is 4.4-miles-long, roundtrip, and at a height of 2940-feet, the group considers this climb to be easy. For more information or to register, call Trip Leader Kimberly Smith, at 518-645-0447, by Friday, Dec. 16.
Plattsburgh State Baseball unveil 2023 schedule
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball program has unveiled its 2023 schedule, as announced Wednesday by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation.
Entering their second season under head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb, the Cardinals will look to make the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) playoffs in back-to-back seasons after reaching the postseason for the first time since 2012. The team will open up their season with doubleheaders at Maritime College, on Feb. 25, and Bard College, on March 4, before heading to Myrtle Beach, traveling down south, between the dates of March 12-18, for their Spring Break trip.
After returning from South Carolina, the team will begin conference play at SUNY Oneonta for a single game on Friday, March 24, and then a doubleheader on Saturday, March 25. The SUNYAC will play nine-inning games for all conference contests for the first time in the 2023 season.
Conference play continues on the road for Plattsburgh as they head to SUNY Brockport, for the weekend of March 31, with a single game Friday, March 31, and a doubleheader on Saturday, April 1. The following week, the team plays two non-conference games, visiting Clarkson, on April 5, and then hosting RPI, on April 7, for their home opener. Clarkson then travels to Plattsburgh for the Cards’ second home game of the season, on April 11, with the Cardinals traveling to Norwich for more non-conference play, on April 12.
Plattsburgh State hosts their conference home opener, on April 14, as New Paltz comes to town for a three-game set, on April 14 and a double-header on April 15. Home play continues for Plattsburgh when they welcome St. Lawrence, on April 18. The Cards next visit the defending SUNYAC regular season champs, on April 21 and a double-header on April 22, and head to St. Lawrence the following week, on April 25, for another non-conference match with the Saints.
The Cardinals wrap up their April schedule with a game at Chip Cummings Field against SUNY Canton, on April 26. The team then hosts the defending SUNYAC tournament champs and powerhouse SUNY Cortland for a three-game set in Plattsburgh, on April 28 and another double-header on April 29. The final game of April will come on April 30 as the team will head to SUNY Canton for their final road non-conference match of the 2023 season.
The beginning of May sees four home games for Plattsburgh State, with Middlebury College visiting the Cardinals for the first time since 2018. The regular season wraps up with a SUNYAC series versus Fredonia at Chip Cummings Field, on May 5 and with a double-header on May 6.
The top six teams in the final regular-season conference standings will qualify for the double-elimination SUNYAC Tournament, which will run from Friday to Sunday, May 12-14, at the site of the top seed.
Wednesday’s Guys and Gals Sr. Bowling League highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the scores and results from Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Senior Bowling League action:
Points Taken- Split Ends 4-No. Co. Honor Flight 0, Lucky Strikes 3-Laniacs 1, Slo Rollers 4-Bye 0, Gutter Done 3-Ball Busters 1, One and Done 4-Lawson’s 0, Amidasa 3-Casella’s Trash Talkers 1, Awesome Four 4-Finney Sports 0, Pit Pythons 4-Easy Mark 0, Baker’s Beauties 3-Framed 1.
Lucky Strikes (Kathie Merchant, Clarence Lafountain, Terry Merchant and Dennis Seymour) have won the first half of the league season.
High Scores- Mark Misner 434-158, Edie Reed 488-180, Joe Dumoulin 446-156, Bill Dutton 636-233, Doris Martino 425-146, Leona Marsha 405-155, Bonnie Jarvis 480-179, Joe Damour 413-174, Tom Welch 512-186, Diane Kinne 400-143, Barbara Cotter 525-199, Kathie Merchant 442-180, Clarence Lafountain 474-167, Terry Merchant 462-177, Dennis Seymour 586-217, Kathe Petro 390-154, Denise Goddeau 498-184, Joe Goddeau 454-169, Jodi Dubray 390-140, Steve Hall 391-135, Don Dubuque 381-130, Don Stone 395-149, Joe Phaneuf 600-235, Mary Ann Rygaylo 343-121, Julie Preston 474-171, Marilyn Murphy 388-141, Lynne Glenn 450-169, Nancy Mazurak 465-169, Ed Gebo 512-182, Mary Clark 409-147, Joan Duquette 425-145, Homer Bushey 479-186, Leonard Wood 544-189, Don Myers 489-176, Tom Weightman 472-158, Jim Brunet 523-194, Diane Dillon 394-152, Dawn Adams 399-148, Pat Rock 519-189, Ron Dumont 490-187, Chuck Leclair 492-173, Carl Lashway 529-181, Claude Lashway 574-205, Sandy Harwood 388-149, Bob Carpenter 494-171, Dave Pellerin 458-162, Tina Welch 351-120.
Next week is the 9-pin Christmas Tournament and Party.
