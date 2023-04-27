DIRTcar Sportsman Series highlights Airborne season opener
PLATTSBURGH — The 2023 racing season takes the green flag at Airborne Speedway this Saturday, as the DIRTcar Sportsman series visits for a 40-lap, $1,500 to win feature event presented by Liquor & Wine Warehouse.
The J & S Steel Sportsman regulars will battle with some of the best DIRTcar Sportsman drivers in the northeast, including drivers from the provinces of Quebec and Ontario. Competitors will draw for groups and have timed hot laps to determine starting positions for their heat races. Those who qualify for the redraw will have the opportunity to start at the front of the field.
In addition, the Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental Street Stocks, and the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman will be in action for regular distance heat and feature races. Drivers in the weekly Airborne divisions will draw for their heat race starting position and qualify for a heads up starting spot for the feature event.
Racing action gets underway at 6 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 5 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. with admission prices set at $15 for adults and free for children under 10.
Pit gates will open at 2 p.m. with pit admission prices set at $27 for members and $32 for non-members.
Saranac Recreation Department to sponsor Water Safety Instructor Course
SARANAC — The Town of Saranac Recreation Department will be sponsoring a training course from May 23, through June 6, for those who wish to become American Red Cross Water Safety Instructors. The course will be held at Chazy Central School Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 10 p.m. as well as Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..
Instructor candidates must be able to demonstrate six strokes (front crawl, back crawl, breaststroke, elementary backstroke, sidestroke and butterfly) and also be able to float for one minute and tread water for one minute at Learn-to-Swim Level 4 ability. The WSI candidates must also complete an online Fundamentals of Instructor Training (FIT) course prior to May 23. Instructor candidates must be at least 16 years of age by the course end date.
Cost will be a maximum of $150.00, however, the number of candidates may lower it.
All candidates must pre register before May 20 to do the online portion of the course. Contact Bob Robare at 518-420-3854 or rtrobare@gmail.com to learn where to register and for further information or questions.
AuSable’s Maxwell Benware wins U15boys division at NYS Youth Pepsi Championships
ROME — This past weekend, Maxwell Benware bowled in the U15 Boys Division at the NYS Youth Pepsi Championships, in Rome, NY.
Benware bowled games of 223, 266, 206 and 247 for a 942 series (averaging 235.5 over four games), which earned him the top spot in the U15 boys division and qualified him for State Finals for the fourth time. The first year Benware placed fifth, his second year was the Covid year and last year he took sixth.
Benware is currently a 14 year old freshman at AuSable Valley Central School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.