PSU’s Aislyn McDonough named SUNYAC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year
CORTLAND — Graduate student Aislyn McDonough of Plattsburgh State has been named the 2023 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Women’s Indoor Track and Field Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as announced Wednesday by the conference office.
McDonough shares the honor with SUNY Geneseo’s Kathleen McCarey.
McDonough is majoring in childhood education and special education. She was named to the All-SUNYAC First Team in 2023 after winning the 800-meter run in 2:16.37 at the conference championship and is a two-time U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region honoree. McDonough qualified for the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships in 2022 in the 800-meter run, and she also was a Second-Team All-SUNYAC honoree in 2022. She was honored on the SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll the last four years (2021-22, 2020-21, 2019-20, 2018-19) and is a member of the Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society.
—Story provided by Brian Savard at Plattsburgh State Athletics
