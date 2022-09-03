Sons of American Legion hosting annual golf tourney
The Sons of American Legion Post 912 will host its third annual golf tournament, on Friday, Sept 9, at North Country Golf Club in Champlain, NY. The format is a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 12:30. The cost is $50 for members and $70 for non-members; this includes green fees, golf cart, prizes and dinner at the American Legion Post 912, at 29 Pratt St Rouses Point, NY 12979, following completion of the tournament. Entry forms can be picked up at the North Country Golf Club or call (518) 297-2582 to register; they will also be distributed to local golf clubs, Post 912, Post 1619, Post 20.
