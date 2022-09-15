Youth Cross Country Series Starts Today
CADYVILLE — The Northern Lights Club will be hosting a series of four, one-mile cross country races for youth in grades K - 6. The dates of the series are Sept. 16 and 23rd and Oct. 7 and 14. Registration is day of only, with a $5 entry fee. Registration will start at 5 p.m. The race will start at 5:30p.m.. If you have any questions contact Northern Lights at nlrunners@hotmail.com.
