TGIF League announces recent totals
PLATTSBURGH — These are the recent scores from TGIF Senior Night, held September 9.
HS- Gary Long 199/185/193/577 Dawn Chapple 193/193/156/542
HG- Gary Long 199 Dawn Chapple 193
OHS- Dave Gregory182/168/195/545 Larry Cragle 179/197/147/543
Audrey Peryea 168/191/161/520
Jim Brunet- 191 Carl Lashway 180 Dave Glenn 183
Moriah Country Club hosting memorial tournament
The Moriah Country Club will hold the 17th Annual Wally Edwards Memorial Golf Tournament on September 24th and 25th.
This is a 2 person best ball / scramble.
There will be a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. both days. Entry fee is $70 for Moriah members and $90 for a non member. Entry includes a practice round Friday before Tournament, dinner Saturday after play and cash prizes. To enter call the club at 546-1268 after 12:00 p.m. or Tom Edwards at 637-2875
Plattsburgh State women’s soccer rises to 23
KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Plattsburgh State women’s soccer team has entered the NCAA Division III United Soccer Coaches (USC) rankings this week, debuting at #23, as announced by the USC on Tuesday morning. Plattsburgh went from previously being unranked and having received no votes to a top 25 team in the country.
This the first time the program has entered the polls since getting all the way up to #14 in the national rankings to start the season in 2018. The team also started 4-0 that year.
The Cards have started far this year, having yet to allow a goal and outscoring their opponents 8-0 in four games. Currently 4-0, they have beaten Castleton, Russell Sage, Skidmore, and RPI.
The team will next play Middlebury College on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. The Panthers were #23 in the preseason poll but fell out of the rankings this week.
