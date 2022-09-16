Whiteface Club ranked as one of top fall golf destinations
LAKE PLACID — On the heels of the Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa’s fifth place polling in USA Today’s 10 best Waterfront Hotels in the nation comes word that its sister property, the nearby Whiteface Club and Resort, has been named one of the 10 best fall golf destinations in North America.
USA Today made the Readers’ Choice announcement this week just as the fall foliage season begins to burst in the Adirondacks of Upstate New York. The iconic Lake Placid resort properties are less than three miles apart and work daily to provide golfers an upscale stay and play experience.
“To have both the Mirror Lake Inn and Whiteface Club rank so highly with a national publication such as USA Today is very high praise,” said Ed Weibrecht, owner of the Mirror Lake Inn. “The staff at the two properties work diligently and professionally each day to make sure that golfers and hotel guests have memorable experiences. This is validation of those efforts.”
But golf is just part of the Whiteface Club’s story as this site overlooks the lake by which Lake Placid draws its name. Residents and guests not only enjoy championship golf on the wooded par 71 layout, but can augment these pristine links with tennis, distinct restaurants at the golf course and lakeside, beach, marina, stunning wedding gardens and cross-country skiing in winter.
“We’re honored that USA Today 10Best has recognized the Whiteface Club for the work our golf staff, both on the course and in the pro shop, does each and every day,” stated Mark Sperling, CEO of the Whiteface Companies. “It is our mission to over-deliver on the experience of each person that we serve.”
Once the final putts have been tapped in, players can replay their rounds in The View Lounge adjacent to The View Restaurant, or in The Cottage Café on the lakefront. Neither establishment issues penalty strokes for stretching the truth.
Lake Placid to host figure skating festival
LAKE PLACID — The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) announces it will host a unique event, new to the figure skating world — the Dick Button Festival of Artistic Skating – to be held on October 1 and 2. ORDA is bringing artistic skaters and professional companies to Lake Placid, where Dick Button began his unprecedented career spanning more than seven decades.
Success at figure skating competitions requires a combination of athleticism and art, and this event will bring together performers, skaters, choreographers, and skating performance companies in a celebration purely focused on the art of skating. This event is presented in honor of Dick Button, a legend known around the world, one who is not only a Lake Placid icon but also a figure skating hero.
The event is open to the public and includes performances on Saturday afternoon in the 1932 Jack Shea Arena by Ice Theatre of New York, Next Age, World Figure and Fancy Ensemble, American Ice Theatre, TJ Carey skating “Serpentine Loop,” choreographed by Elin Schran, and “Grace” by Ice Dance International.
The full schedule, tickets, and other event details are available at lakeplacidlegacysites.com.
"Jumpapalooza" in Lake Placid just two weeks out
“Jumpapalooza,” the USA Nordic Sport National Championships for Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined, is now only two weeks away. Hosted by the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA), this event will be held in Lake Placid, New York, on Friday, Sept 30 and Saturday, Oct 1.
These competitions will take place at Lake Placid’s Olympic Jumping Complex and Mt. Van Hoevenberg venues, with the competitions being held in compliance with FIS International Ski Competition Rules.
The USA Nordic National Championships will showcase the top men and women Ski Jumpers and Nordic Combined skiers in the country, as they will all compete for the title of National Champion. This event will feature games, inflatables, vendors and food, as well as live music. "Jumpapalooza "will wrap-up with a fireworks display on Saturday, October 1st, after competition has concluded.
