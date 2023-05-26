Plattsburgh Parks and Rec planned kayak
The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Paddlers program will meet at 10AM on June 1 to kayak on Chateaugay Lake. Call (518)562-6860 to register.
Jamyll Barber concludes track and field career
PITTSFORD – Janyll Barber of the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team closed out her collegiate career at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted by St. John Fisher College on Thursday evening at the Polisseni Track and Field Complex.
Barber, who was making her third appearance at the national meet, placed 15th in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:02.70.
She concludes her distinguished career as the program record holder in the outdoor 100-meter hurdles, the outdoor 400-meter hurdles, the outdoor 4x100-meter relay, the outdoor 4x400-meter relay, the indoor 4x200-meter relay and the indoor 4x400-meter relay. Barber is a four-time U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Outdoor All-Region honoree and a five-time Outdoor All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) recipient.
