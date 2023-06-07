Senior Softball Program
Plattsburgh — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Recreational softball program this summer. This program is open to adults age 50+ who are interested in a fun, non-competitive game of softball. Each session, participants will split up into teams to play a game. Dust off your glove and bat and meet others at these fun evenings of softball play. The program is free of charge. The program will begin on June 22nd at the Cadyville Recreation Park at 5:30 PM. Register online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com or call 518-562-6860.
NCSL Score Update
Plattsburgh — Nuts 3 — The Generals 1
Nuts picked up their first victory on the year off of goals from Blake Liberi, John Glover and Justin Collins. Marcus Bedard scored the lone goal for the Generals stopping Dawson Pellerin from picking up the shutout in net for Nuts. Nuts improve to 1-1 while The Generals fall to 0-2.
