Malone Adult Basketball reorganizing
The Malone Adult Basketball is reorganizing for its 47th year under Ken Cring.
Anyone wishing to enter, or re-enter a team, may do so by texting Cring or coming by the reorganization meeting, Wednesday, September 21, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at Living Hope Church.
To enter a team one must have a team roster and division requested, broken down into Men: A, B, C or D.
Rosters must be submitted on or before the date of the meeting.
If you have any questions, Ken Cring is available by text at 518-569-0619.
Lake Placid first stop on figure skating tour
Olympic Center in Lake Placid is set to play host to the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic next week. 21 U.S skaters are competing, from Sept. 12 to 16, for a chance to reach the podium, on their home ice.
The event is the first stop on the International Skating Union Challenger Series in Figure Skating 2022. It will begin with pairs and men’s short programs on Tuesday, Sept 13. The next day will be the rhythm dance, women’s short programs and pairs and men’s free skate.
The finale of the competition, on Thursday, will be free dance and women’s free skate.
Fans can watch the event live and on-demand on the U.S. Figure Skating Fan Zone or Peacock Premium.
Tickets can be purchased at www.whiteface.com, under Olympic Center events.
SaraPlacid Tennis Tournament crowns local champ
LAKE PLACID — A doubles team from Lake Placid captured the 2022 SaraPlacid Tennis Tournament on Labor Day at the Whiteface Club and Resort.
Dave and Pam Reiss came from behind to capture the annual title in the best of three set final. They defeated Alan Beideck and Catherine Thompson 6-7 (7-9), 6-1, 6-4.
