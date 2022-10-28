Airborne Speedway Announces New Year’s Day Enduro
PLATTSBURGH — Airborne Speedway management has announced a $5,000 to win New Year’s Day Enduro to kick off the 2023 calendar year. The event marks the first car racing event in the month of January at Plattsburgh’s storied facility.
The “Frozen 100” is scheduled to go green at noon on Sunday, Jan. 1, and will be presented by Plattsburgh Advanced Imaging. Pre-registration will be required for the event and will be available in the next couple of weeks.
Plattsburgh Advanced Imaging owner, Jim “Timex” Morgan presented the idea to the Airborne Management team to get the ball rolling.
“I first saw this type of New Year’s day event at Ransomville Speedway.” Morgan said. “I’ve been looking for different things to do to stay busy and I am really excited for this one.”
$5,000 is advertised as the winners share for the 100-lap race. $1,000 and $500 will also be paid out for second and third place, respectively.
The event will be contested under the Airborne Speedway Enduro Rules. Any rule adjustments will be posted in the next couple of weeks. Additionally, registration information will be available at that time as well.
For more information on the New Year’s Day event, stay tuned to airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
Jr Rough Riders Rifle Team starts practice
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club’s Junior Rough Riders are preparing for the 2023 National Rifle League Season. The group of 24 Juniors have begun practicing on Thursdays with all equipment being provided.
Their first competition will be a junior air rifle match on Dec. 3, followed by a prone match on Dec. 10. The club will compete in the National Rifle League against other junior teams and clubs from across the country. Graduates of the program have gone on to receive athletic scholarships to NCAA Division 1 schools and have shot for the Plattsburgh State Rifle Team.
For information or to register, call 518-420-2786.
Malone Adult League Basketball Results
MALONE — Here are the results from Tuesday and Wednesdays games in the Malone Adult Basketball League:
TUESDAY
Papas Women 44, The Pines 9
Papas Women- Taylor Durrin, 21 pts, 5 stl, 3 reb. Erin Lamay, 12 pts, 10 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl. Abbey Barnes, 4 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl, 2 ast. Jayme LaVoie, 3 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl. Janelle Poupore, 2 pts, 4 reb,1 ast. Alyssa Armstrong, 2 pts, 1 stl, 4 reb. Hope Davidson, 2 reb, 1 stl, 1 ast. Whitney Legacy, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl.
The Pines- Courtney Taylor, 4 pts, 3 reb. Desiree Lawrence, 3 pts, 4 reb. Gun Show, 2 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Brooke Dennis, 6 reb, 1 stl. Dayna Burl, 3 stl, 2 reb. Taylor Tambini, 2 red. Ashley St. Hilaire, 2 reb.
E&S McClain Construction 42, Elite Nutrition 30
E&S McClain Const- Brittany Newtown, 15 pts, 3 stl, 2 ast, 1 reb. Kayla Carder, 7 pts, 1 reb. Alexis Poirier, 7 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Jenna Susice, 4 pts, 4 reb, 8 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Emily McClain, 4 pts, 7 reb, 3 stl, 1 blk. Kelli Rocker, 3 pts, 3 reb, 3 stl, 1 ast. MaKenna Stone, 2 pts, 2 reb. Alyssa Poirier, 2 reb, 1 stl. Sarah Herne, 1 reb.
Elite Nutrition- Morgan Yando, 10 pts, 2 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Danielle Charland, 7 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast,1 stl. Natalie Carranza, 5 pts, 4 stl, 2 reb. Katie Vrynof, 4 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast. Morgan Thomas, 2 pts, 5 reb. Kirsten Leclerc, 2 pts, 1 stl. Jessica Bombard, 5 reb, 1 stl. Stephanie Cox, 4 reb. Taylor Gadway, 3 reb, 1 ast. Denelle Sauve, 2 reb.
Parmeter Construction 62, Something Different 55
Parmeter Cons- Josh Russell, 21 pts, 8 reb, 7 ast, 1 stl. Dave Labarre, 13 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast. Travis Secore, 11 pts, 4 ast, 3 reb, 3 stl, 1 blk. Nate LaPage, 9 pts, 4 reb, 1 stl. Ryan Jeror, 5 pts. Josh Nason, 3 pts, 2 reb. David Provost, 8 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl.
Something Different- Austin Lamay, 23 pts, 14 reb, 7 ast, 4 stl. Nate Revette, 17 pts, 7 reb, 1 blk. John Picaro, 7 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk. Jarret Lamica, 4 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Scott Richards, 3 pts, 2 ast, 1 stl. Chris Picaro, 1 pt, 1 blk, 6 reb, 2 stl. Max Brower, 4 reb, 1 ast. Cody Charland, 1 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. David Aguon, 1 reb.
WEDNESDAY
Bailey Motors 72, St. John Bosco 56
Bailey Motors- Maurice Reese, 23 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl. Garrett Waite, 14 pts, 9 reb, 1 blk. Justin LaVarnway, 14 pts, 8 reb, 3 stl, 1 ast. Kaleb Miller, 8 pts, 1 ast, 13 reb, 10 stl, 3 blk. Devan Monette, 7 pts, 4 ast, 1 reb, 1 blk. Connor Bellows, 4 pts, 3 stls, 2 ast, 1 reb. John Cooper, 2 points, 2 blk, 2 reb, 2 ast.
St. John Bosco- Drew Bombard, 20 pts, 11 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Mike LaRocque, 12 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl. Terrell Davis, 9 pts, 9 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Bradley Mersenger, 5 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Lynden Webb, 4 pts, 5 stl, 2 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk. Lukas Bowen, 4 pts, 3 reb. Mike Duchaine, 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl. Darrian LaFlesh, 1 ast.
Mitchell’s 84, TNT Construction 77
Mitchell’s- Mike Boyea, 23 pts, 5 ast, 4 reb. Scott Mitchell, 15 pts, 2 reb. Devin Mills, 14 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Ben Honahan, 14 pts, 3 reb. Jamie Davidson, 8 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl. Steve Brown, 7 pts, 2 reb. Nate Monette, 2 pts, 1 reb. Andrew Stone, 5 ast, 3 reb. Jordan Cosgrove, 1 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk.
TNT Const- Cole Fountain, 29 pts, 11 reb, 1 stl. Matt Perry, 23 pts, 18 reb, 6 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Payton Poirier, 14 pts, 4 stl, 1 reb, 1 ast. Aiden Decillis, 7 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Adonis Jimenez, 4 pts, 9 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk. Kobe Noon, 2 reb, 2 ast. Brody Fountain, 2 reb. Tyler Tambini, 1 reb.
Braves 66, Willett’s Construction 46
Braves- Hina Thompson, 15 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl. Zack Hopps, 11 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast, 4 stl. Jacob Burke, 8 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Chuck Joyner, 7 pts, 10 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Brent Herne, 7 pts, 8 reb, 5 stl, 3 ast. Skylar Mason, 5 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Davis Cook, 5 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast. Anthony Tillman, 4 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. Ogedesc Johnson, 4 pt, 3 reb.
Willett’s Const- Michael Beach, 17 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 4 stl. Darrian Boyea, 16 pts, 2 reb. Seth Gonia, 6 pts, 3 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk. Jeremy Lamitie Jr, 5 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Dalton Wilcox, 2 pts, 4 stl, 3 reb. Jared Webb, 5 reb, 2 blk, 1 stl. Robert LaClair, 2 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast.
