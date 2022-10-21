Lake Placid horse shows to return in 2023
LAKE PLACID — After a hugely successful event in 2022, the Lake Placid Horse shows Sponsored by Bainbridge Farms, LLC, and Presented by Sea Shore Stables, LLC, are set to return to the North Elba Showgrounds from June 27 to July 9, 2023.
The annual Lake Placid Horse Shows (LPHS) offer two weeks of exciting equestrian competition in a setting no other horse show can match. The meticulously landscaped North Elba Showgrounds are surrounded by breathtaking views of the Adirondack Mountains.
Preparing to celebrate 54 years of equestrian tradition in 2023, LPHS hosts competitions for riders of all levels and ages ranging from young children on polished ponies, to glistening hunters, to Olympic veterans aboard their grand prix mounts. Competition at the North Elba Showgrounds is held in four spectacular show rings – the Richard M. Feldman Grand Prix Field, the E.R. Mische Jumper Ring, the Main Hunter Ring, and the Hunter Ring.
Featured classes include the $100,000 Great American Insurance Group Grand Prix Presented by Alliant Private Client on Sunday, July 2; the $100,000 Richard M. Feldman Grand Prix on Saturday, July 8; and the $15,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby Championship North on Sunday, July 9.
Malone basketball league recap
MALONE — Here are the scores and stats from Wednesday’s Malone adult basketball league:
E&S McClain Construction 56, Alley Oops 20
E&S McClain Const- Alexis Poirier, 17 pts, 6 reb, 1 stl, 3 ast. Baylie Trumble, 13 pts, 4 ast, 1 stl. Kayla Carder, 9 pts, 8 reb, 1 stl. Alicia Mitchell 9 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Emily McClain, 6 pts, 13 reb, 2 assists, 1 blk. Sarah Herne, 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast. Alyssa Poirier, 4 reb, 1 ast.
Alley Oops- Breanna Deshane, 15 pts, 13 reb, 2 stl. Bryanna Berger, 2 pts, 1 reb, 3 ast. Ashley Powell, 2 pts, 1 reb. Bailey Rabideau, 1 pt, 3 reb. Desiree Lawrence, 1 reb, 1 ast.
Papas Women 36, Elite Nutrition 22
Papas Women- Janelle Poupore, 12 pts, 3 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk. Erin Lamay, 7 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Abbey Barnes, 7 pts, 6 reb, 4 stl, 1 ast. Amanda Gadway, 6 pts, 4 reb, 3 stl, 2 ast. Alyssa Armstrong, 2 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk. Taylor Durnin, 2 pts, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 reb. Hope Lamere, 4 reb. Jayme LaVoie, 3 reb, 1 ast.
Elite Nutrition- Natalie Carranza, 10 pts, 3 reb, 2 stl. Morgan Yando, 4 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast. Taylor Gadway, 2 pts, 1 stl, 7 reb, 1 ast. Bri Sapp, 2 pts, 1 ast, 1 stl, 3 reb. Katie Vryof, 2 pts, 3 reb. Denelle Sauve, 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl. Steph Cox, 6 reb, 1 stl. Breanna Hudson, 5 reb.
Johnstons Bldg Mat 62, Marlow Distributing 35
Johnstons- Justin Handley, 20 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl. Matt Fish, 16 pts, 8 reb, 3 stl, 2 ast. Dylan Beam, 15 pts, 4 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Scott McCray Jr, 5 pts, 1 reb. Brad Rivers, 4 pts, 16 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl. Gordon McCray, 2 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast. Curt Langlois, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Brad Decker, 2 reb, 1 stl.
Marlow Distributing- Nate Bowen, 12 pts, 4 reb, 2 stl, 1blk. Zach Davis, 8 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Dylon LaClair, 6 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Davis Sychtysz, 5 pts, 3 ast, 2 reb, 1 stl. Garret Perry, 2 pts, 16 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl, 1 blk. Jake Marlow, 2 pts, 1 blk, 6 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Guthrie Schumacher, 3 reb, 1 stl. Matt Marlow, 3 reb. Kyle Wood, 2 reb.
