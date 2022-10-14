PSU Volleyball to host ‘dig pink’ match
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s volleyball team will host a Dig Pink match when it entertains SUNY Geneseo today, at 6:00 p.m.
Donations prior to the match can be made on Plattsburgh State’s Sideout Foundation website at https://giving.side-out.org/campaigns/18560. There will also be a donation box at Memorial Hall on the day of the event. All funds raised will benefit research specifically for patients with metastatic breast cancer, the most advanced form of the disease and the least funded area of research.
Upcoming hikes for Fall Adventurer Program
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department’s Fall Adventurer program (must be age 18 or older, to attend) will be hiking Tuesday, Oct 18.
The group will meet at the Boquet River Nature Preserve, located at 22 Gilliland ln, Willsboro, at 11:00 a.m. to walk the trail.
The group will also be hiking Silver Lake Mountain (Silver Lake Road) on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 11:00 a.m. For more information or to register, call Recreation Program coordinator Jordanne Manney at 518-562-6860.
Beekmantown announces 2022 HOF class
BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown Central School has announced the induction of its 2022 Hall of Fame Class. The five inductees for the 2022 class include James Amorelli, Donna Dixon, Elton Jodoin, Douglas Kimbler and Michael St. Louis. The group is scheduled to be honored tonight during halftime of the varsity football game, against Saranac Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.