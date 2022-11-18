Para Bobsled World Cup to be held this weekend at Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — This weekend marks the first of four major International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (ISBF) events at Mt. Van Hoevenberg, in Lake Placid, NY. The Para Bobsled World Cup is slated to take place on Nov. 19 and 20 and will include mono-bobsled categories for both men and women.
Para World Cup Race 1 will take place on Saturday, at 2 p.m., on the Combined Track. Para World Cup Race 2 will be on Sunday at 2 p.m., also on the Combined Track. The awards banquet will follow, at 7 p.m. in the Mountain Pass Lodge.
Para-athletics are sports, such as para-bobsled, practiced by people with a disability. The New York Olympic Regional Authority (ORDA) provides para-athletes training opportunities throughout the year and hosts this competition to boost exposure and participation worldwide and achieve the goal of inclusion in the Winter Paralympic Games.
The event is open to the media and the public. Spectator viewing just feet away from the high-speed athletes is available at numerous locations along the one-mile length of the track. In recent years, ORDA has invested heavily in revitalizing Mt Van Hoevenberg’s facilities as part of a series of projects to transform Lake Placid’s Olympic venues, elevate guests’ experiences, and modernize the sites for many more years of sport and recreational use.
Northern Shootout hockey tournament set for next weekend in Norwich
ALBANY — FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, will host the FirstLight Great Northern Shootout Nov. 25 and 26 at Norwich University.
This NCAA Division III college hockey tournament takes place annually during Thanksgiving weekend among three colleges with one additional invited team. Norwich University in Vermont, State University of New York Plattsburgh and Middlebury College in Vermont are the three mainstays of the event. This year, Aurora University in Illinois is the invited college.
The tournament, which rotates among the three regular participants, will be held at Norwich’s Kreitzberg Arena in Northfield, Vermont. Norwich University was the victor of last year’s Shootout at Middlebury College and won the coveted Shootout Cup.
Game 1 will take place on Friday at 4 p.m., featuring Plattsburgh against Middlebury. Game 2 follows at 7 p.m., with Norwich vs. Aurora. On Saturday, the consolation game is slated for 4 p.m., with the championship game scheduled for 7 p.m.
The games will be livestreamed by the Northeast Sports Network. Check local listings for station information. For more details, visit www.firstlight.net/shootout. To purchase tickets, visit https://cadetstickets.universitytickets.com. Tickets cost $20 for a four-game seat pass, or $11 for a two-game seat pass. Special pricing is available for standing only tickets for adults and youth. Tickets for children under 5 are free. Consider buying in advance as tickets may sell out.
Killington Resort to open to general public today for 2022-23 ski season
KILLINGTON, Vt. —
Vermont’s Killington Resort, the largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North America, and part of POWDR, has officially kicked off the 2022-23 winter season Thursday, becoming among the first Eastern resorts to open for skiing and snowboarding. While the first turns of the season were reserved exclusively for Killington Season Pass, Beast 365 and Ikon pass holders, the resort will open to the general public today, 9:00 a.m.
In other news, the 2022 Heroic Killington Cup presented by Stifel will be taking place at Killington Resort from Nov. 25-27, once again bringing the women’s giant slalom and slalom races to Vermont. The event is expected to attract U.S. Ski Team superstars, including five-time Killington Cup slalom victor and last season’s overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin, former University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan and Burke Mountain graduate and Dartmouth student Nina O’Brien. Tickets for the event are available for purchase at killington.com.
Tuesday’s Malone Adult Basketball League recap
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the scores and stats from Tuesday’s Malone Adult Basketball League action:
Elite Nutrition 37, Alley Oops 23
Elite Nutrition- Morgan Yando, 13 pts, 17 reb, 1 ast. Natalie Carranza, 11 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Brenne Sapp, 8 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl, 2 ast. Taylor Gadway, 4 pts, 10 reb, 2 stl. Denelle Sauve, 1 pt, 9 reb, 2 stl. Steph Cox, 6 reb.
Alley Oops- Bailey Rabideau, 9 pts, 6 reb, 3 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk. Devin Kelly, 7 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Breanna Deshane, 5 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Bryanna Berger, 2 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl.
E&S McClain Construction 51, The Pines 12
E&S McClain Const- Alexis Poirier, 15 pts, 11 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Kelli Rocker, 12 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. Sarah Herne, 11 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast. Brittany Newtown, 5 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl. Jenna Susice, 4 pts, 7 ast, 3 reb, 1 blk. Alyssa Poirier, 2 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl. Camy Poirier, 2 pts, 4 reb.
The Pines- Brooke Dennis, 6 pts, 8 reb, 3 stl, 1 ast. Cait Lapage, 2 pts, 2 ast, 3 reb. Ashley St. Hilaire, 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl. Watsentahawi Shenandoah, 2 pts, 1 reb. Dayna Burl, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl.
Industrial Press 67, Marlow Distributing 45
Industrial Press- Alex Burnett, 24 pts, 13 reb, 6 ast, 3 stl. Bryan Aubrey, 15 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Jason Aubrey, 11 pts, 10 reb, 7 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Colby McCarthy, 7 pts, 9 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl. Nick Lamica, 7 pts, 4 ast, 3 reb. Josh Rowe, 3 pts, 10 reb, 1 stl.
Marlow Distributing- Nate Bowen, 24 pts, 9 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk. Jake Marlow, 8 pts, 4 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk. Zach Davis, 5 pts, 5 reb. Davis Sychtysz, 5 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast. Nick Boyea, 3 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl. Kyle Wood, 2 reb. Ethan Dumas, 2 reb.
