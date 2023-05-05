Guys and Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League alley highlights
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Wednesday’s Guys and Gals Sr. Mixed Bowling League action:
Points Taken- Casella’s Trash Talkers 3-Gutter Done 1, Fun Time 4-Laniacs 0, Hit or Miss 3-4D Niners 1, Split Ends 2-Four Flushers 2, Ball Busters 2-Queen’s Court 2, Lucky Ladies 4-Bye 0.
High Scores- Nancy Griffith 417-144, Joe Goddeau 377-137, Tina Welch 389-143, Jimmy Brunet 498-186, Joe Damour 423-170, Bea Holler (sub) 360-126, Beverly Dupuis 298-112, Marc Dupuis 383-145, Joe Dumoulin 463-158, Kathie Merchant 403-141, Marilyn Murphy 439-181, Peggy Passino 446-198, Edie Reed 479-176, Julie Liberty 562-210, Chuck Leclair 497-203, Carl Lashway 518-208, Claude Lashway 590-236, Steve Hall 458-174, Dave Gregory 692-269, Dave Pellerin 470-166, Clarence Lafountain 492-203, Don Myers 509-181, Noreen Barcomb 409-158, Claudette Raymond 260-104.
Schedule for week #2 (5/10)- Lanes 1/2 Laniacs vs 4D Niners, 3/4 Hit or Miss vs Gutter Done, 5/6 Bye vs Fun Time, 7/8 Ball Busters vs Lucky Ladies, 9/10 Casella’s Trash Talkers vs Split Ends, 11/12 Queen’s Court vs 4Flushers.
Plattsburgh State Tennis’ Nicole Svantner named Second-Team All-SUNYAC in singles
CORTLAND — Junior Nicole Svantner of Plattsburgh State has earned 2022-23 Second-Team All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Women’s Tennis honors in singles, as announced Thursday by the conference office.
Svantner, who also earned Second-Team All-SUNYAC recognition last year in both singles and doubles, went 7-3 this season in singles play, going 2-0 at the No. 4 spot and 5-0 at the No. 5 position. Perhaps her greatest match of the season came on Oct. 7 against SUNY Geneseo, winning, 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 1-0 (10-5), at fifth singles. Svantner also went 9-2 in doubles play, going 6-1 at third doubles and 2-1 at second doubles
Plattsburgh State fashioned a 7-5 overall record (3-4 SUNYAC) in 2022-23.
