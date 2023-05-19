Guys and Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Wednesday’s Guys and Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League action:
Points Taken- Fun Time 3-Ball Busters 1, Queen’s Court 4-Casella’s Trash Talkers 0, Black Widows 3-Laniacs 1, 4D Niners 4-Misfits 0, Four Flushers 4-Gutter Done 0, Hit or Miss 3-Split Ends 1.
High Scores- Don Dubuque 396-147, Dave Gregory 647-242, Joe Phaneuf 552-197, Tina Welch 364-148, Violet Irwin 394-139, Tom Welch 530-194, Nancy Mazurak 493-192, Dave Glenn 548-225, Diana St. Clair 469-192, Dave Pellerin 449-169, Clarence Lafountain 457-164, Don Myers 538-203, Noreen Barcomb 440-154, Brenda Garrand 327-123, Marie Mackenzie 370-155, Claudette Raymond 303-124, Joe Damour 396-142, Barbara Cotter 504-187, Beverly Dupuis 328-121, Joe Dumoulin 458-165, Bill Dutton 533-213, Gary Liberty 486-168, Tom Weightman 463-197, Carl Lashway 503-204, Claude Lashway 608-229, Denise Goddeau 458-162, Kathie Merchant 457-188, Peggy Passino 471-194, Mark Misner 446-168, George Munson 636-223.
