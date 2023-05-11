Guys and Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League summer alley highlights
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Wednesday’s Guys and Gals Senior Mixed Boling League action:
Points Taken- Laniacs 2-4D Niners 2, Gutter Done 4-Hit or Miss 0, Misfits 4-Fun Time 0, Ball Busters 3-Lucky Ladies 1, Split Ends 4-Casella’s Trash Talkers 0, Queen’s Court 4-Four Flushers 0.
High Scores- Paul Nunn 496-192, Barbara Cotter 557-219, Beverly Dupuis 304-114, Peggy Passino 426-148, Joe Goddeau 428-155, Bea Holler 470-161, Gary Liberty 532-193, Jim Layhee 484-163, Tina Welch 359-148, Violet Irwin 410-155, Jim Brunet 459-162, Steve Hall 399-151, Don Dubuque 389-146, Dave Gregory 579-202, Claudette Raymond 259-94, Dave Glenn 518-197, George Munson 663-259, Diana St. Clair 418-160, Dave Pellerin 482-192, Clarence Lafountain 435-162, Don Myers 530-188, Chuck Leclair 459-176, Claude Lashway 586-204.
Huebner records first career hole-in-one at Harmony Wednesday
PORT KENT — The weather was hot during mixed league play at Harmony Golf Course on Wednesday and so was Chris Huebner, as she recorded her first career hole-in-one.
Huebner aced the 89-yard tenth hole with her trusty 8 iron, while Tom Huebner, Steve Masten and Donna Masten watched the ball hit the green and roll softly into the cup.
CCFOA Golf Tournament set for June 4th
PLATTSBURGH—The CCFOA (area football officials) golf tournament is back. This year’s tournament will be held at Bluff Point Golf & Country Club with tee times starting at 10 am on Sunday June 4th. Cost is $200 per team, and includes golf, cart, and prizes. Pizza and wings will be available for an additional $10 per person. Proceeds will fund the CCFOA Scholarship. For more info, or to enter, call Tom Daly at 518.570. 9477, or send payment to Tom Daly at 4965 S. Catherine St. Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Make all checks out to CCFOA.
