Guys and Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Bowling League action:
Points Taken- Ball Busters 3-One and Done 1, Framed 4-Finney Sports 0, Easy Mark 3-Amidasa 1, Slo Rollers 3-Baker’s Beauties 1, Laniacs 4-Split Ends 0, Pit Pythons 3-Awesome Four 1, Gutter Done 3-Lawson’s 1, Lucky Strikes 4-Bye 0, Casella’s Trash Talkers 4-No. Co. Honor Flight 0.
High Scores- Pat Atkinson 469-169, Mary Ann Rygaylo 376-164, Steve Hall 401-147, Don Dubuque 426-146, Don Stone 487-174, Diane Dillon 434-162, Marie Desroches 523-207, Dave Pellerin 456-173, Bob Davies (sub) 605-210, Homer Bushey 540-214, Kitty Bechard 398-165, Leeanne Valenze 403-139, Sandy Harwood 437-156, Bob Carpenter 451-172, Ann Laravia 422-146, Betty Baker 484-182, Kathe Petro 378-136, Jean Hamlyn 383-147, Brenda Garrand 346-133, Bill Dutton 546-206, Tom Welch 474-181, Diane Kinne 399-154, Barbara Cotter 524-199, Don Myers 543-201, Tom Weightman 477-190, Jim Brunet 465-165, Ron Dumont 490-181, Carl Lashway 525-193, Bea Holler 427-162, Dave Gregory 615-248, Denise Goddeau 444-167, Jodi Dubray 446-173, Bobbi Nicholson (sub) 436-183, Kathie Merchant 402-147, Dennis Seymour 549-202, Dave Glenn 521-192, Lynne Glenn 400-141, Nancy Mazurak 515-180, Ed Gebo 648-246, Leona Marsha 401-140, Bonnie Jarvis 470-171.
