Guys and Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League result
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League action:
Points Taken- Easy Mark 3-Framed 1, One and Done 4-Finney Sports 0, Ball Busters 3-Amidasa 1, Split Ends 4-Slo Rollers 0, Baker’s Beauties 3-Awesome Four 1, Pit Pythons 3.5-Laniacs .5, No. Co. Honor Flight 4-Lucky Strikes 0, Lawson’s 4-Bye 0, Casella’s Trash Talkers 3-Gutter Done 1.
High Scores- Bob Davies (sub) 566-218, Diana St. Clair 392-145, Marie Desroches 469-177, Kitty Bechard 427-153, Leeanne Valenze 442-161, Pat Atkinson 469-167, Mary Ann Rygaylo 417-145, Steve Hall 435-158, Don Dubuque 382-148, Don Stone 444-156, Homer Bushey 505-185, Kathe Petro 406-170, Jean Hamlyn 385-143, Brenda Garrand 319-143, Mark Misner 550-204, Edie Reed 515-188, Joe Dumoulin 470-165, Bill Dutton 525-182, Ann Laravia 441-169, Leonard Wood 594-211, Ron Dumont 455-154, Carl Lashway 481-182, Claude Lashway 587-241, Tom Welch 492-180, Diane Kinne 400-151, Dennis Seymour 573-201, Doris Martino 454-158, Peggy Passino 418-160, Dave Gregory 636-245, Terry Hoy 605-235, Jodi Dubray 417-150, Bobbi Nicholson (sub) 423-168, Dave Glenn 504-177, Lynne Glenn 415-169, Nancy Mazurak 468-170, Ed Gebo 518-189.
