Cardinal baseball moves SUNYAC opening series
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team has moved their opening State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) series against Oneonta from Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. and Monday, March 27 beginning at 12 pm. Monday will be a doubleheader and all the games will occur at Red Dragon Baseball Field, as the series was moved due to expected inclement weather on Friday and Saturday.
Plattsburgh defeated Oneonta twice in three games last season as they made the SUNYAC playoffs for the first time in 10 years. The team is currently 4-7 in 2023 and will look to improve on that record with their opening conference games this weekend.
NYSPHSAA set to host first ever in-person leadership conference
LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) is hosting its first-ever in-person Student Leadership Conference on Thursday, March 30, at the Hilton in Albany. As the association celebrates its Centennial, student-athletes from member schools will have an opportunity to attend the first formal leadership gathering.
Current sophomores and juniors will have the opportunity to sharpen their leadership skills by listening to presentations from a variety of speakers and participating in workshops to help positively influence their teams, athletic departments, schools, and communities.
“This is an incredible opportunity we are excited to offer to our member student-athletes for the first time ever,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, Executive Director. “Nearly 170 students are attending this conference. The workshops along with the well-reputed speakers will give students the opportunity to get in-person training and development.”
The conference kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with a keynote by Missy West, a NYSPHSAA Hall of Famer and Co-Founder of ORCA Leadership. Breakout sessions will follow, then a lunch break. The afternoon session will be highlighted by another keynote speaker, Stephanie Marquesano, Founder and President of the harris project. Other presentations will be made on College and Career Readiness by Omari Pearson of Passion to Purpose in addition to Fuel Your Game: A Winning Nutrition Plan by Christina D’Amico of Christina D’Amico Nutrition. Workshop sessions include Name, Image and Likeness with Tyler Langford from Eccker Sports and Characteristics of Servant Leadership discussions from the New York Army National Guard.
“I am excited to meet people from around the state while also learning more ways to improve my leadership skills,” said Gianna Horen, NYSPHSAA SAAC Leader (Section VIII). “I think this will be a great benefit to all of the student-athletes attending and really look forward to hearing what the professionals will share with us that day.”
Clinton County Youth Bureau seeking umpires for upcoming summer season
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau Baseball & Softball Programs are in need of umpires for its upcoming summer season which runs from Monday, June 12, to Saturday, July 22. General knowledge of the rules, playing experience, and experience working with children is desired. The pay is $25 to $27 per game. Umpires will be hired to officiate games at the Grasshopper, Pee Wee and Pony levels. Applicants must be 14 years of age or older and must attend one Part 1 and one Part 2 clinic.
Applicants must also bring item #1 or #2 to the Part 1 Clinic and if applicant is 17 years of age or under, working papers are required. Applicants must also have their Social Security Number
1. Driver’s license or School ID and Birth Certificate or Social Security Card.
2. Passport
PART 1 CLINIC SCHEDULE
(Umpire candidates must attend Part 1 Clinic)
Wednesday, April 19- 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26- 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9- 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17, 6-8 p.m.
All of these Clinics will be held at 133 Margaret St, on the 2nd Floor of old Courthouse.
PART 2 CLINIC SCHEDULE
Umpire Candidates must attend at least one of the days of Clinton County Part II Training, at Lapham’s Mills Park in Peru.
Friday, June 2- 5 -7 p.m.
Saturday, June 3- 9 a.m.-noon
For further information contact Nicholas Arnold at 565-4774 or by email Nicholas.arnold@clintoncountygov.com.
Guys and Gals senior bowling league results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League action:
High Scores- Roxie Deyo 427-161, Ann Laravia 417-148, Betty Baker 447-179, Tom Weightman 498-180, Jim Brunet 505-183, Doris Martino 433-160, Leona Marsha 404-150, Bonnie Jarvis 471-158, Chuck Leclair 480-196, Carl Lashway 483-192, Kathie Merchant 433-168, Bob Dessureault (sub) 485-174, Bea Holler 418-152, Paul Nunn (sub) 537-199, Dave Gregory 582-202, Terry Hoy 559-215, Diana St. Clair 442-170, Marie Desroches 463-163, Bob Davies (sub) 541-205, Dave Glenn 485-190, Lynne Glenn 420-160, Denise Goddeau 453-182, Jodi Dubray 438-161, Kitty Bechard 412-156, Joe Damour 442-168, Diane Kinne 423-146, Joan Duquette 444-173, Roy Clark, Sr. 445-172, Steve Hall 436-177, Don Dubuque 440-172, Don Stone 448-175, Joe Phaneuf 561-226, Kathe Petro 430-174, Brenda Garrand 301-110, Julie Preston 484-181, Marilyn Murphy 395-133, Mark Misner 577-234, Joe Dumoulin 537-201, Bill Dutton 585-214.
