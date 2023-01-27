Banff Mountain Film Festival to return to Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, the most prestigious mountain film festivals in the world, will return for its twenty-second year to Lake Placid on Sunday, February 19 at 7pm at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts. The Banff program, including the intermission, is approximately three hours.
This year’s selection of eight films from six countries showcases over 2 hours of magnificent cinematography telling powerful stories that reflect a wide range of mountain experiences and portraits from mountain sports, culture and mountain environment to adventure.
Selected from over 400 entries, this year’s tour features a collection of the most inspiring and thought-provoking action, environmental, and adventure mountain films with stops in 550 locations in 40 countries in all seven continents.
Tickets, which have sold out in advance the past twenty-one years, are $25 in advance or $28 at the door, are available at High Peaks Cyclery, 2733 Main Street, Lake Placid, 518-523-3764, daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 518-523-2512, Wednesday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., or online at www.lakeplacidarts.com.
Wednesday’s Guys and Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Bowling league action:
Points Taken- Baker's Beauties 3-Lawson's 1, Casella's Trash Talkers 3-Awesome Four 1, Pit Pythons 3-Gutter Done 1, Ball Busters 4-Bye 0, No. Co. Honor Flight 3-One and Done 1, Lucky Strikes 2-Amidasa 2, Finney Sports 3-Slo Rollers 1, Easy Mark 3-Split Ends 1, Framed 4-Laniacs 0.
High Scores- Bea Holler 364-126, Terry Hoy 551-195, Tina Welch 349-131, Ann Laravia 456-193, Betty Baker 414-168, Dave Glenn 436-160, Lynne Glenn 430-167, Nancy Mazurak 475-195, Jim Brunet 446-166, Joe Goddeau 408-154, Ron Dumont 528-213, Carl Lashway 535-188, Claude Lashway 543-209, Don Dubuque 428-152, Doris Martino 425-145, Leona Marsha 428-149, Bonnie Jarvis 523-196, Julie Preston 479-187, Marilyn Murphy 417-147, Kathie Merchant 449-181, Dennis Seymour 574-205, Bob Dessureault (sub) 511-190, Mary Clark 424-181, Joan Duquette 462-168, Homer Bushey 505-174, Diane Dillon 452-167, Dawn Adams 435-175, Chrisann Sartwell 353-141, Pat Rock 480-169, Kathe Petro 404-167, Edie Reed 429-158, Joe Dumoulin 458-165, Bill Dutton 529-212, Kitty Bechard 397-144, Sandy Harwood 411-144, Tom Welch 456-158, Diane Kinne 440-158, Diana St. Clair 392-136, Dave Pellerin 435-155.
Malone Adult Basketball League recap
MALONE — The following are the scores and stats from some recent Malone Adult Basketball League action:
1/23
Industrial Press 70, Braves 69
Industrial Press- Tallman 19 pts, 3 stl, 2 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk. Lamica 15 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast. Burnett 13 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast, 4 stl. Debyah 12 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Peck 6 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. McCarthy 5 pts, 3 stl, 2 ast, 1 reb, 1 blk. Mitchell 3 ast, 1 reb.
Braves- Thompson 20 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl. Joyner 12 pts, 8 reb, 3 stl. Burke 10 pts, 7 reb, 1 stl. Herne 8 pts, ast, 3 reb, 3 stl, 2 blk. Mason 8 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Tillman 6 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Sunday 5 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast. Johnson 2 reb.
Parmeter Construction 67, Papas Men 55
Parmeter Const- Jeror 26 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Russell 18 pts, 8 ast, 6 reb, 3 stl. LaPage 12 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl. Labarre 6 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl, 1 blk. Secore 3 pts, 3 stl, 9 reb, 2 ast. Stowell 2 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl, 5 reb, 1 blk.
Papas Men- P. Poupore 17 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast, 4 stl, 1 blk. Tavernia 17 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast. C. Poupore 11 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast. A. Poupore 6 pts, 10 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl. Moody 2 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk. Francis 2 pts.
Leahy Men 65, Marlow Distributing 44
Leahy Men- Barney 13 pts, 11 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk. Gokey 11 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Towle 10 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast. Rousell 10 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl. LaBarge 10 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl. Denny 9 pts, 5 ast, 3 reb, 1 stl. Rousell 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl. Kelly 3 reb, 2 ast.
Marlow Distributing- Sychtysz 25 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl. Rabideau 10 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Bowen 9 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl, 1 blk. Boyea 6 reb, 2 stl, 1 blk. Wood 3 reb, 1 stl.
1/24
E&S McClain Construction 36, The Pines 24
E&S McClain Construction- Mitchell 15 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Ale. Poirier 13 pts, 5 stl, 3 reb, 2 ast. Rocker 4 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. McClain 4 pts, 3 reb, 2 blk, 1 ast. Aly. Poirier 3 reb.
The Pines- Gun Show 6 pts, 4 reb, 1 stl. Stone 5 pts, 7 reb, 1 blk. LaPage 4 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl. Mailloux 3 pts, 3 stl, 3 reb, 1 ast. St. Hilaire 3 pts, 2 reb. Dennis 3 pts, 2 reb. Taylor 2 reb.
The Pines 32, Alley Oops 22
The Pines- Thomas 9 pts, 4 stl, 2 reb, 1 ast. LaPage 7 pts, 3 reb. Mailloux 6 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Gun Show 4 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl. Stone 2 pts, 8 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk. Mason 2 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl. Taylor 2 pts, 3 reb. Dennis 3 reb.
Alley Oops- Jacobs 9 pts, 9 reb, 4 blk, 3 ast, 2 stl. Berger 8 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast. Deshane 5 pts, 5 reb. Planty 3 ast, 2 reb, 2 stl. Powell 2 reb.
TNT Construction 94, Big Joe's Tax Svc 85
TNT Const- Mitchell 31 pts, 8 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk. Ansari 26 pts, 10 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. Cross 12 pts, 10 ast, 7 reb, 1 stl. Decillis 10 pts, 5 ast, 2 reb, 1 stl. Fountain 9 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast. Poirier 4 pts, 3 ast, 1 reb, 1 stl. Sosa 2 pts, 3 reb.
Big Joe's Tax Svc- Ebersole 18 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast. Peryea 16 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast. Smith 15 pts, 5 ast, 4 reb, 1 stl. Allen 14 pts, 4 reb. Medina 12 pts, 14 reb, 13 ast, 2 stl. Chase 8 pts, 11 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl. Ramsey 2 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast. Miller 1 reb.
1/25
White's Sugar Shack 62, Cantwell 59
White's Sugar Shack- C. Goodrow 19 pts, 5 stl, 4 reb, 4 ast. Miner 18 pts, 13 reb, 3 ast, 3 blk, 1 stl. Provost 10 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl. L. Goodrow 8 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast. White 4 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. White 3 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl.
Cantwell- Stover 20 pts, 17 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Beane 11 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Beachy 9 pts, 6 reb, 1 blk. A. Poirier 9 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast. S. Poirier 5 pts, 6 ast, 2 reb, 1 stl. Bushey 5 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl, 3 blk, 1 ast.
