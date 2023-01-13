Adirondack Coast Sports announces region’s first girls flag football clinic
PLATTSBURGH — Adirondack Coast Sports will open its doors to a new sport in February. Girls from 6th grade to 12th grade are being invited to a first-ever, girls flag football clinic from February 20 to 24.
The clinic will take place on the indoor turf field at 295 New York Road in Plattsburgh, the former CVPH Wellness Center and site of the future Plattsburgh YMCA, and will begin at 9 a.m. each morning during the February school break, with a Friday morning tournament. No special equipment is needed, and no experience is required.
“This is something I’ve wanted to do for over a decade,” said Steve Peters, Owner of Adirondack Coast Sports. “Flag football is a sport that creates opportunities for players of all shapes and sizes. It is also a sport that, for our girls, is an opportunity to develop identity, confidence, and self-esteem at an influential time in their lives. It is an honor for us to get this started in our region.”
Registration is $40 per player and is open on adirondackcoastsports.com until February 19, or until program capacities are reached. For those with financial barriers, scholarships are available and can be requested via email at steve@adirondackcoastevents.com.
NYSPHSAA to conduct first ever girl’s wrestling tournament
LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has announced it will conduct its first ever Girls Wrestling Individual Tournament at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College on Friday, Jan 27.
NYSPHSAA will bring together 208 girls from its member schools around the state to compete across 13 weight classes. Each weight class will consist of 16 girls wrestling through to an individual championship or competing in wrestlebacks to 6th place. Currently, ten sections in the NYSPHSAA membership have girls participating in wrestling, six of which have all-girls teams within their sections.
“This is an exciting time for us as we host our first formal event for only girls wrestlers to compete in a statewide invitational tournament,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, Executive Director. “There are nearly 1,000 girls competing on girls wrestling teams across the state and we’re pleased to be able to have an event to showcase them on January 27th. We are hopeful this will develop into a state championship in the near future.”
Tickets are $11.50 each, which includes all fees, and are available only online by visiting www.gofan.co/NYSPHSAA. This event is a one-session, one-day tournament with matches starting at 12:00 pm.
Wednesday Night’s Malone Adult Basketball League recap
MALONE — The following are the scores and results from Wednesday night’s Malone Adult Basketball League games:
Cantwell 71, Industrial Press 60
Cantwell- S. Poirier 27 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl. Stover 17 pts, 9 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk, 1 stl. A. Poirier 10 pts, 6 ast, 3 reb. Bushey 5 pts, 2 reb, 2 stl. Beane 4 pts, 4 stl, 6 reb, 1 ast. McKee 4 pts, 4 reb. Reyes 4 pts, 3 stl, 1 reb, 1 ast. Babbie, 2 reb.
Instrurial Press- Lamica 14 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast. J. Aubrey 12 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Peck 11 points, 4 reb, 1 ast. McCarthy 9 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast. Mitchell 6 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl. B. Aubrey 4 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. Rowe 2 pts, 2 stl, 4 reb, 1 ast. Debyah 2 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast.
TNT Construction 84, DJ E 74
TNT- Mitchell 24 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk. P. Poirier 21 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast. Cross 18 pts, 3 ast, 2 reb, 1 stl. Ansari 9 pts, 9 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Sosa, 6 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl. Perry 3 pts, 12 reb, 8 ast, 2 stl. Decillis 3 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl. Tambini 1 reb, 1 stl.
DJ E- E. Smith 22 pts, 2 stl, 1 reb. Pentalow, 20 pts, 23 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl. Martin 18 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Preve 14 pts, 6 ast, 5 reb. Martin 7 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl.
Big Joe’s Tax Svc 77, Mitchell’s 73
Big Joe’s Tax Svc- T. Smith 20 pts, 4 ast, 3 reb, 2 stl, 2 blk. Medina 10 pts, 11 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl. Woods 10 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk, 1 stl. Allen 10 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast. Chase 9 pts, 9 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk. Peryea 9 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. Ebersole 9 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl.
Mitchell’s- Mitchell 25 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl. Mills 12 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. Honahan 11 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast. Stone 8 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl. Johnson 8 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast. Monette 7 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl. Brown 2 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast.
Wednesday’s Guys and Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the score and results from Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League action:
Points Taken- Awesome Four 3-Gutter Done 1, Lawson’s 3-Pit Pythons 1, Casella’s Trash Talkers 3-Baker’s Beauties 1, Amidasa 3-No. Co. Honor Flight 1, Ball Busters 4-Lucky Strikes 0, One and Done 4-Bye 0, Split Ends 3-Framed 1, Laniacs 4-Finney Sports 0, Slo Rollers 3-Easy Mark 1.
High Scores- Denise Goddeau 439-168, Joe Goddeau 446-177, Don Myers 511-205, Tom Weightman 535-189, Jim Brunet 454-182, Ron Dumont 483-168, Claude Lashway 548-201, Bea Holler 369-151, Dave Gregory 635-255, Terry Hoy 531-209, Dave Glenn 438-155, Lynne Glenn 397-142, Nancy Mazurak 474-177, Ed Gebo 508-176, Roxie Deyo 391-141, Tina Welch 317-125, Betty Baker 420-143, Bonnie Jarvis 452-163, Peggy Passino 411-148, Mary Clark 427-162, Joan Duquette 430-168, Homer Bushey 485-172, Kathie Merchant 407-151, Don Dubuque 419-162, Don Stone 455-172, Mary Ann Rygaylo 355-123, Julie Preston 465-174, Diana St. Clair 401-150, Dave Pellerin 483-234, Edie Reed 461-169, Joe Dumoulin 491-181, Bill Dutton 533-188, Joe Damour 415-147, Tom Welch 531-188, Diane Kinne 393-134, Barbara Cotter 532-196, Chrisann Sartwell 306-126, Kathe Petro 393-141, Jean Hamlyn 397-158, Brenda Garrand 279-106, Kitty Bechard 392-146, Leeanne Valenze 410-155.
