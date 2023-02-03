Tupper Lake sets ‘BrewSki’ for Saturday, Feb. 24
TUPPER LAKE — The Town of Tupper Lake is hosting its annual BrewSki event on Saturday, Feb. 25, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Tupper Lake Golf Course.
BrewSki features 17 local and regional breweries that offer samples and the opportunity to learn about regionally produced beers and the breweries that produce them while skiing, snowshoeing and riding along the trails. Event organizers also arrange fire pits at which to rest along the trail and fat tire bike rental from High Peaks Cyclery. The event culminates with an after party at Raquette River Brewing featuring live music with Mickey and Claire.
Tickets for the event are $25 each and includes admission to the event, drink samples, a commemorative mug along with a lanyard to help carry the mug as participants travel along the route. Tickets for the event can be purchased at TupperLake.com/events/brewski. Participants under 21 years of age or those who do not wish to sample products from the breweries can take part free of charge. There will be a welcome tent at the event to ensure that all participants are registered.
BrewSki participants can ski, walk, fat tire bike or snowshoe along the 1.5-mile loop that weaves in and out of the woods and along the James C. Frenette Sr. Recreational Trail adjacent to the golf course.
The Tupper Lake Central School Class of 2023 will be selling hot cocoa, tacos, popcorn, s’mores kits and dog treats at the main fire pit, located approximately halfway along the route.
The event raises money for the volunteer-groomed ski trail system. BrewSki is the second winter-themed event taking place in Tupper Lake this February. The Lumberjack Scramble, hosted by the Town of Tupper Lake will take place on February 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. The cross-country ski event welcomes skiers ages 6-14 who wish to compete in distances ranging from .8 km to 4 km. Proceeds will benefit the youth ski program. Refreshments and lunch will be provided. More information can be found at tupperlake.com/events.
Wednesday’s Guys and Gals Senior Bowling League highlights
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Wednesday’s Guys and Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League action:
Points Taken- Ball Busters 2-Framed 2, One and Done 3-Amidasa 1, Easy Mark 4-Finney Sports 0, Baker's Beauties 3-Pit Pythons 1, Awesome Four 3-Split Ends 1, Slo Rollers 3-Laniacs 1, Gutter Done 4-Lucky Strikes 0, Lawson's 3-Casella's Trash Talkers 1, No. Co. Honor Flight 4-Bye 0.
High Scores- Steve Hall 411-168, Don Dubuque 403-160, Don Stone 452-188, Diana St. Clair 380-134, Joan Duquette 409-144, Homer Bushey 486-169, Mary Ann Rygaylo 382-132, Julie Preston 517-195, Marilyn Murphy 386-147, Sandy Harwood 441-168, Bob Carpenter 503-199, Chrisann Sartwell 349-127, Ron Dumont 457-206, Chuck Leclair 487-169, Carl Lashway 479-178, Roxie Deyo 407-153, Ann Laravia 435-159, Betty Baker 474-170, Don Myers 538-199, Mark Misner 443-213, Joe Dumoulin 440-174, Joe Damour 407-156, Tom Welch 462-200, Kathe Petro 409-165, Jean Hamlyn 394-145, Joe Goddeau 448-157, Dennis Seymour 549-205, Ed Gebo 636-235, Bea Holler 408-143, Dave Gregory 631-224, Paul Nunn (sub) 573-225, Leona Marsha 425-155, Peggy Passino 476-180.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.