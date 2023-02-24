Cardinals’ Modry, Stockdale, Araujo, Ring make All-SUNYAC team; Shiller selected to All-Rookie team
CORTLAND — Senior defenseman Jacob Modry (Albany, N.Y./Merrimack College), junior forward Bennett Stockdale (Ottawa, Ontario/University of Alabama in Huntsville), graduate student defenseman Matt Araujo (Brookhaven, N.Y./Boston Jr. Rangers) and sophomore defenseman Jack Ring (Hingham, Mass./Northeast Generals) of Plattsburgh State have each earned 2023 Men’s Ice Hockey All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) selection, while first-year goaltender Eli Shiller (Toronto, Ontario/Wellington Dukes) of Plattsburgh State has been named to the 2023 SUNYAC Men’s Ice Hockey All-Rookie Team, as announced Thursday by the conference office.
Modry earned First-Team All-SUNYAC honors, while Stockdale, Araujo and Ring all earned Second-Team All-SUNYAC recognition.
This marks the second All-SUNYAC honor for Modry, as he earned Third-Team distinction in 2021-22. Modry ranks second in the SUNYAC in assists with 19, and his 23 points are the most among any defenseman this year in the conference. In addition, his +18 rating is tied for third in the SUNYAC, and he has blocked 17 shots on the year. Modry has posted a pair of three-point games so far this season, as he dished out three assists in the FirstLight Shootout championship game on Nov. 26 against Norwich University and tallied a goal and two assists in the team’s regular-season finale at SUNY Morrisville on Feb. 15. He was selected to both the FirstLight Shootout and Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic All-Tournament teams this season. For his career, he has 44 points on eight goals and 36 assists.
Stockdale earns his second career All-SUNYAC honor this season, as he earned Second-Team All-SUNYAC honors in 2021-22. He leads the team and is tied for third in the SUNYAC in goals with 14 and has also chipped in 10 assists for a team-high 24 points on the year. In addition, Stockdale has fashioned a +14 rating and has blocked four shots. He has five multi-point games to his credit this season, including a two-goal, one-assist effort against SUNY Brockport on Nov. 11, a two-goal outing against Williams College on Jan. 14 and a two-goal showing at Brockport on Jan. 27. For his career, he has 54 points on 30 goals and 24 assists.
Araujo earned the distinction of being a four-time All-SUNYAC honoree, as he was also selected to the All-SUNYAC Second Team in 2021-22 and 2018-19 and the All-SUNYAC Third Team in 2019-20. Among defensemen in the SUNYAC, Araujo is tied for 11th in point scoring with 13 on four goals and nine assists. He also has posted a +11 rating and has blocked a team-high 24 shots. Araujo’s top offensive game this season came during the Cardinals’ season opener at Castleton University on Oct. 29, as he scored twice in Plattsburgh State’s 5-0 win. For his career, he has tallied 54 points on 13 goals and 41 assists in 104 games played.
Ring picks up his first All-SUNYAC honor after a season in which he proved himself as one of the top offensive blueliners in the conference. He is tied for fourth in the SUNYAC in points among defensemen with 17, which he has achieved on seven goals and 10 assists. Furthermore, his +17 rating is tied for sixth in the conference, and he has blocked five shots. Ring’s numbers are even more impressive considering the fact that he missed four games during the middle of the season in helping Team USA win the silver medal at the FISU Winter World University Games. He has had five games so far this year with multiple points, which included Nov. 11 against Brockport where he registered three points on two goals and an assist. For his career, Ring has recorded 32 points on 11 goals and 21 assists.
Shiller has put together an impressive inaugural campaign, as he leads the SUNYAC in both goals-against average (1.40) and save percentage (.940) while ranking second in the conference in winning percentage (.714). The Toronto, Ontario, native has also posted three shutouts. He turned aside a career-high 31 saves on Nov. 26 against Norwich, backstopping the Cardinals to their seventh FirstLight Shootout championship. For his efforts during the FirstLight Shootout, Shiller was named the Tournament MVP. In addition, he earned two SUNYAC Goaltender of the Week and two SUNYAC Rookie of the Week honors this season.
Seventh-ranked and second-seeded Plattsburgh State (18-5-2, 12-3-1 SUNYAC) hosts 11th-ranked and third-seeded SUNY Geneseo in the semifinal round of the SUNYAC Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.
