Lake Placid ‘Loppet’ returning to Mt. Van Hoevenberg
LAKE PLACID — The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (Olympic Authority) announces that the Lake Placid Loppet cross country ski races are returning to Mt. Van Hoevenberg on Sunday, Feb. 26.
The Loppet first began in 1983 and is widely regarded as a quintessential Nordic ski celebration and a long-standing favorite among enthusiasts across the U.S. and Canada. The full day of ski race events is open to all ages and abilities, with starts and finishes in Mt Van Hoevenberg’s new stadium just outside its Mountain Pass Lodge.
The Loppet’s two signature races are a 50k and 25k (or Kort), both of which can be skied in either the classic or skate skiing techniques, each with different start times. Additionally, the full day of Loppet events offers a series of Citizens Challenge Races at distances of 12k, 6k and 3k designed for those new to racing or experienced skiers seeking a fun community event.
Although the 50k race is recognized as among the most challenging races in the world, many thousands of skiers have accepted the challenge of this demanding course. Both the 50k Loppet and the 25k Kort-Loppet courses are slightly modified versions of the 50k course designed for the 1980 Winter Olympics.
The Citizens Challenge Races follow slightly challenging but relatively flat courses that include only short uphill segments. These races provide participants with a friendly atmosphere on well-groomed trails among pristine Adirondack forests while also offering the best elements of the longer races. Any ski technique is welcome for these mass start events, designed for friends and families eager to establish healthy traditions.
The schedule of start times and activities at Mt Van Hoevenberg includes:
Saturday, Feb 25
4 p.m.-7 p.m.- Bib Pick Up
Sunday, Feb 26
7-8 a.m.- Bib pick up
9 a.m.- Indoor Activities
9 a.m.- 50k Classic
9:15 a.m.- 25k Classic Kort
10 a.m. 50k Freestyle
10:15 a.m.- 25k Freestyle Kort
11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.- Live Music and BBQ
Citizens Challenge Races
1 p.m.- 12k Ski Challenge
1 p.m.- 6k Ski Challenge
1:15 pm.m- 3k Ski Challenge
The day’s activities at the Lake Placid Loppet offer unique and compelling challenges for recreational and touring skiers as well as experts, and the Olympic Authority welcomes skiers of all levels to come test their endurance. The Lake Placid Loppet also serves as a qualifier event for the American Birkebeiner and is a member of the NENSA Marathon Series.
General registration for the 50k or 25k races is $75. Student and season-pass-holder registration is $70. General registration for the 12k, 6k, and 3k Citizens Challenge Races is $35, with student and season-pass-holder registration $30.
To register for any of the Loppet events or for more details, including course maps, visit https://mtvanhoevenberg.com/event/lake-placid-loppet/.
Tickets on sale for ECAC Men’s Hockey Championship at Herb Brooks Arena
LAKE PLACID — Tickets are now on sale for the ECAC Men’s Hockey Championship Tournament to be played March 17-18 at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid. The final four ECAC teams will meet in the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena for a single-elimination tournament with an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Tournament and the Scott M. Whitelaw Cup on the line.
The following is the schedule for the ECAC Championship in Lake Placid:
Friday, March 17
4 p.m.- Semifinal Game One
7:30 p.m.- Semifinal Game Two
Saturday, March 18
7:30 p.m.- Championship Game
The 12-team ECAC men’s hockey tournament begins Saturday, March 4 with a single-game format, followed by best-of-three quarterfinal matchups March 10-12. The first two rounds are played at respective schools based on seeding in the tournament. The top four teams earn a spot in the championship tournament in Lake Placid.
Harvard skated to its 11th ECAC tournament title last year with a 3-2 overtime victory over Quinnipiac. Harvard advanced to the final with a 5-3 win over Clarkson, while Quinnipiac beat Colgate 3-1 in the other semifinal.
The ECAC Tournament began in 1962, with the championships held at Boston Garden each year until 1993 when it moved to Lake Placid for the next 10 years. The championships were played in Albany from 2003 to 2010 and Atlantic City, N.J. from 2011 to 2013, before moving back to Lake Placid in 2014.
Malone Adult Basketball League results
MALONE — The following are the scores and results from Monday’s Malone Adult Basketball league games:
Braves 61, Parmeter Construction 57
Braves- Lazore 13 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl, blk. Thompson 13 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Herne 9 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Swamp 9 pts, 3 stl, 1 reb, 1 ast. Joyner 6 pts, 10 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Mason 4 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl. Johnson 3 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast. Tillman 2 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl. Sunday 2 pts, 4 reb.
Parmeter Const- Labarre 16 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk. Russell 14 pts, 7 reb, 4 stl, 2 reb. Stowell 12 pts, 7 reb, 3 stl, 1 ast. Jeror 7 pts, 1 reb stl. Dumont 4 pts, 9 ast, 5 reb, 5 stl, 1 blk. LaPage 4 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast.
Taco Bell 70, Johnston’s Bldg Mat 42
Taco Bell- 21 pts, 10 reb, 6 ast. Oakes 17 pts, 9 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl. Saumier 11 pts, 6 reb, 3 blk, 1 ast. Swamp 7 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast. Jones 6 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl. Aldrich 4 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl. Way 2 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast. Lazore 2 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl.
Johnston’s Bldg Mat- Rivers 15 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl. Beam 8 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast. McCray Jr. 7 pts, 1 reb. Handley 4 pts, 8 ast, 6 reb. Fish 4 pts, 2 stl, 1 reb, 1 ast. Decker 4 pts, 2 reb, McCray 3 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast.
Leahy Men 60, Marlow Distributing 40
Leahy Men- 16 pts, 11 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Barney 16 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk. LaBarge 11 pts, 3 stl, 2 reb, 2 ast. Gokey 8 pts, 9 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl. Denny 8 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl. Kelly 1 pt, 1 blk, 3 reb. Rousell 3 reb, 1 ast.
Marlow Distributing- Sychtysz 21 pts, 4 stl, 1 reb, 1 ast. Bowen 15 pts, 11 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. Rabideau 2 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk. Boyea 2 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast. Wood 3 reb, 1 stl.
