AuSable Valley School District to Start Pool Kayaking Program
CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley Central School (AVCS) is starting a Pool Kayaking curriculum this month. In collaboration with The Clinton County Health Department (CCHD), AVCS secured funding from Creating Healthy Schools and Community (CHSC) to purchase kayaks that will be used in their daily PE classes starting this year. CHSC is a NYS Department of Health grant aimed at increasing access to physical activity and healthy eating in schools and their surrounding areas.
Pool kayak curriculum became a topic of discussion with the AVCS Physical Education (PE) teachers when they attended a physical education conference where they showcased a demonstration of kayaks in the pool and how they can be implemented in a PE lesson plan.
“I was excited to see if we could add it to our programing since it is a great skill to have in the North Country,” PE teacher Andrew Bombard said.
Since this is a unique idea for the school, teachers discussed the new program at an AVCS District Wellness Committee meeting to determine the best way to roll out a curriculum like this and determine if it was feasible. The idea gained support with other committee members and the kayaks were purchased through a local business over the summer to be ready for use in the fall.
Other local districts are taking a look at their current PE curriculums and working on incorporating a recreational component to attract students’ interest in participating in PE classes.
“We are happy CHSC was able to support this work and now other schools can see this become a successful program and implement it into their PE classes.” said CCHD Public Health Educator and CHSC Coordinator, Amanda Prenoveau.
Algonquin Chapter of Adirondack Mountain Club looks ahead towards Baxter Mt.
KEENE VALLEY — The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club is inviting the public to join them on their hike up Baxter Mountain, in Keene, this Sunday, Dec. 4.
The climb is listed with a height of 2440 feet with a round trip of about 2.5. The chapter considers this to be an easy hike, expected to take anywhere from two to three hours.
For More information or to register, contact trip leader Kimberly Smith at 518-645-0447, by this Friday, Dec. 2.
