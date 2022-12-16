PSU’s Katonka, McArdle, and Ring Selected to respective World University Games Rosters
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Two former Plattsburgh State women’s hockey players, Annie Katonka, ‘22, and Erin McArdle, ‘22, and current Plattsburgh State men’s hockey player Jack Ring have been selected to their respective 2023 World University Games rosters, as announced by the USCHO this week.
Katonka and McArdle, who join a team comprised of both former and current Division-I and III players, are eligible for the team as the rules for selection state, “that athletes must be between the ages of 17 and 25 and have to be currently enrolled in school or have graduated in the past year.” Ring joins a roster of all Division-III players, as the team is comprised of all D-III players for the first time in the team’s history.
The women’s tournament features six teams (Canada, Czechia, Great Britain, Japan, Slovakia, and the United States) playing in a round-robin tournament, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinal. All women’s preliminary games are at Maxcy Hall at SUNY Potsdam, where tickets will be $10. The team’s schedule and roster press release can be found at USCHO.com.
The USA men’s team plays in a six–team Pool B bracket that begins on Jan. 11, at Cheel Rink at Clarkson University. The top two teams from the round-robin move on to the medal round on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22. The team’s schedule and roster press release can be found at USCHO.com.
Annual Beekmantown Eagles Hockey Tournament set for weekend.
Hockey Fans, don’t miss the Annual Beekmantown Eagles Hockey Tournament, the Applebee’s Winter Classic this weekend Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18 at the PSUC Field House. The Eagles will play host to some of the top teams in NYS with RYE, STORM, and NCCS all participating in this years event. Don’t miss a chance to see some of the top talent in High School Hockey compete in one of the best High School Hockey Tournaments in the state. Admission prices for the tournament will be $5.00 per day with children 10 and under being admitted free of charge. Single game tickets will not be available for this weekends tournament.
2022 Applebee’s Winter Classic Schedule:
PSUC Field-House
Saturday, December 17
Game 1:
BCS vs. RYE
Game: 4:00 pm
Game 2:
NCCS vs. STORM
Game: 6:30 pm
Sunday, December 18
Game 3:
NCCS vs. RYE
Game: 11:30 am
Game 4:
BCS vs. STORM
Game: 2:00 pm
