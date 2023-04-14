Guys and Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League alley highlights
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from the Guys and Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League action, on Wednesday:
High Scores from the Spring 9pin tournament- Bea Holler 544-184, Dave Gregory 677-256, Terry Hoy 620-227, Carl Lashway 625-231, Claude Lashway 626-261, Roxie Deyo 458-192, Ann Laravia 565-209, Betty Baker 690-262, Leonard Wood 596-242, Don Myers 751-276, Tom Weightman 552-191, Jim Brunet 611-243, Denise Goddeau 572-240, Bobbi Nicholson 727-253, Julie Preston 544-229, Marilyn Murphy 479-227, Mary Clark 587-264, Joan Duquette 521-188, Roy Clark, Sr. 601-261, Homer Bushey 608-229, Doris Martino 451-179, Bonnie Jarvis 602-220, Peggy Passino 596-226, Steve Hall 533-211, Diane Dillon 478-188, Tom Welch 661-228, Diane Kinne 569-216, Barbara Cotter 624-278, Kathe Petro 452-152, Edie Reed 593-210, Joe Dumoulin 562-235, Bill Dutton 721-254, Diana St. Clair 461-174, Marie Desroches 568-233, Dave Pellerin 544-220.
Congratulations to Lucky Strikes (Kathie and Terry Merchant, Clarence Lafountain & Dennis Seymour) for winning the league championship roll-off against Casella’s Trash Talkers (Dave & Lynne Glenn, Nancy Mazurak & Ed Gebo). Next Wednesday, April 19, the league will meet at 11:30 for prize money distribution. Immediately following, at noon, there will be a short meeting for bowlers who are interested in bowling during the summer.
Headwall Band headlines Champlain Area Trail’s Grand Hike’s “Après” party in Westport
WESTPORT — Headwall Band, an Adirondack-based classic rock band, will be the live music act during Champlain Area Trail’s (CATS) Grand Hike party at the new Mountain Dog Restaurant & Pub in Westport, NY, where hikers will celebrate completing an almost 14-mile hike.
CATS will present their annual long-distance Grand Hike on an almost 14-mile walk through forests and fields from Willsboro to Westport. They will have three “oases” along the way, where hikers will find snacks, water, and portapotties. Hikers can complete a shorter hike and catch a shuttle from an oasis back to the finish line.
This hike starts at McAuliffe Road’s North Trailhead in Willsboro. It ends at the new Mountain Dog Restaurant & Pub in Westport, where hikers can join an “après hike party” featuring live music, drinks, food to purchase, an outdoor games area, and a post-hike celebration.
“We are excited to have Headwall Band as our live act this year,” said Chris Maron, CATS executive director. “Their focus on classic rock will be sure to be a crowd pleaser plus, they are locally based, so we know they will have a great vibe and a feel for the crowd. And it will be great for the walkers and hikers to celebrate together at the end of the day.”
The hike starts at 10 a.m. Hikers will check in at Ballard Park in Westport and then catch a bus to start the walk at the junction of Sunset Road and McAuliffe Road in Willsboro.
Everyone is welcome to attend the après hike party, which is free. There is a fee of $25/per person and $50/per family to register for the hike by April 30. After that date, the price is $30/per person and $60/per family. Children under 18 are free. To register for the Grand Hike, visit www.ChamplainAreaTrails.com.
