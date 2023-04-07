Gus and Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League Results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League action:
Points Taken- Lucky Strikes 3-Split Ends 1, Laniacs 4-Bye 0, No. Co. Honor Flight 2-Slo Rollers 2, Casella’s Trash Talkers 4-Ball Busters 0, Gutter Done 4-One and Done 0, Amidasa 4-Lawson’s 0, Easy Mark 2.5-Awesome Four 1.5, Pit Pythons 4-Framed 0, Finney Sports 3-Baker’s Beauties 1.
High Scores- Kathie Merchant 401-144, Clarence Lafountain 497-178, Dennis Seymour 658-254, Mark Misner 479-174, Edie Reed 417-148, Joe Dumoulin 482-167, Bill Dutton 568-198, Tom Welch 503-174, Diane Kinne 477-171, Doris Martino 404-144, Leona Marsha 428-153, Peggy Passino 434-159, Kathe Petro 387-141, Don Dubuque 416-145, Don Stone 438-187, Dave Glenn 478-181, Nancy Mazurak 476-174, Ed Gebo 560-212, Pat Atkinson 418-157, Denise Goddeau 499-186, Jodi Dubray 393-160, Bobbi Nicholson (sub) 399-148, Mary Clark 418-148, Joan Duquette 459-158, Roy Clark, Sr. 462-174, Bea Holler 389-144, Dave Gregory 557-219, Leonard Wood 510-199, Don Myers 557-212, Kitty Bechard 387-142, Bob Carpenter 503-181, Dave Pellerin 446-162, Carl Lashway 564-223, Claude Lashway 591-213, Diane Dillon 460-165, Ann Laravia 479-168.
Congratulations to Casella’s Trash Talkers (Dave & Lynne Glenn, Nancy Mazurak and Ed Gebo) for winning the second half of the season. Casella’s will play against Lucky Strikes (Kathie and Terry Merchant, Clarence Lafountain and Dennis Seymour) next week to determine the overall League Champion.
Note- The rest of the league will participate in the Spring 9pin tournament. Teams will bowl on the lane that corresponds with their team number.
