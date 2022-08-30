Ron Roberts Memorial Junior Golf Tournament; Fun for all
Saturday saw the annual Ron Roberts Memorial tournament play. Children from the ages of 5-18 were invited and encouraged to play. Splitting into five different age groups, winners were crowned in each age range.
In the 16-18 Age Division, Ben Fredette won first with a score of 41-39-80. Peyton Palmer finished in second.
In the 13-15 Age Division, Dax Lashway came in first with a score of 36-43-79. Nick Palmer was close behind in second.
For the 9-12 Age Division, Seth Rabideau and Aiden Howell tied with a 44. Rabideau claimed victory in a two-hole playoff.
Greyson Moffat won first place with a 53 in the 5-8 Age Division. Karsen Hanson finished second.
Aubin Pockets $1,500 With Airborne Sportsman Victory
PLATTSBURGH — Codie Aubin took the lead on lap 20 of the 40-lap J&S Steel Sportsman feature event and drove away to a comfortable margin of victory.
Aubin started fifth on the starting grid and quickly moved inside the top three. A lap-19 restart alongside Chris Cayea allowed Aubin to fire from the outside and set up the winning pass. Aubin’s first win of the season earned him a $1,500 top prize.
Cayea continued to run strong over the second half of the race to finish in second. Joey Scarborough was rim riding throughout the event, settling for the third spot. Michael Wright and Jake Scarborough finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Billy Thwaits pulled into victory lane for the first time this season in the Hartson Total Opening Renegade division. Thwaits and Tylor Terry battled for the lead over the final 10 laps, but Thwaits never missed his mark and held on for the win.
Tylor Terry has to settle for second, while his brother, Josh Terry beat Richie Turner to the line in a photo finish for the final podium position. Turner and Jim McKiernan completed the top five.
The Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman division battled for a $750 top prize, their highest payout of the season. Cody O’Brien was the driver who came out on top at the end of the 15-lap event. Devin Guyette, Pryor Stacey, Scott Fitzgerald and Tony Arquette completed the top five.
Jake Fountain scored his third win of the season in the Taylor Rental Street Stock feature event. Fountain eventually worked around Josh Laporte Sr. shortly after a lap-10 restart and never looked back. Laporte Sr. finished in second, while Greg Zindler Jr. finished in third, unofficially wrapping up the Street Stock track championship. Nate Smart and Bill Doner completed the top five.
Next Saturday marks the final point counting event of the season for all of Airborne’s weekly divisions. Racing action gets underway at 7 p.m.
For more information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
