Spring Adventurers to walk Saranac River next Thursday
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh’s Spring Adventurers invites the public to join them as they will be walking the Saranac River Trail next Thursday, April 6.
Attendees are to meet in the Durkee Street parking lot at 1 p.m. before heading out to walk the trail. The Spring Adventurer Program is for adults and senior citizens; must be age 18 or older to attend.
For more information or to sign up, contact Recreation Program Coordinator Jordanne Manney at 518-562-6860.
Champlain Area Trails announces grand hike event for May 6
WESTPORT — Champlain Area Trails (CATS) will present their long-distance Grand Hike on an almost 14-mile walk through forests and fields. They will have three “oases” along the way, where hikers find snacks, water, portapottie, and a chance to mingle with other hikers.
The hike starts at the North McAuliffe Road Trailhead in Willsboro and it ends at the new Mountain Dog Restaurant & Pub in Westport, where hikers can join an “après hike party” featuring live music, drinks, food to purchase, an outdoor games area and a post-hike celebration.
“We are so pleased to offer our long-distance Grand Hike again this year,” said Chris Maron, CATS executive director. “Last year, with so many uncertainties, we kept it simple with a shorter afternoon walk in Westport. Returning to the long-distance format showcases the Champlain Valley’s rolling fields, forests, and family-friendly trails that we work hard to maintain.”
The hike starts at 10 a.m. Hikers can catch a bus at Ballard Park in Westport to start the hike at the junction of Sunset Road and McAuliffe Road in Willsboro. They can also begin the hike at one of the Oases and catch the shuttle to the party.
Everyone is welcome to attend the après hike party, which the community is invited to. There is a fee of $25/per person and $50/per family to register for the hike by April 30. After that date, the fee is $30/per person and $60/per family. Children under 18 are free and the après hike party is free. To register for the Grand Hike, visit www.ChamplainAreaTrails.com.
