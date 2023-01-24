PLATTSBURGH — While Peru completed a 4-0 sweep of Saranac, Friday, it was a lot closer than the scoreboard suggests.
The Chiefs almost completed a miraculous comeback leading the Nighthawks as they headed into the 10th frame of games two and three.
Dale Lavarnaway’s 247 in game two and Brodie Barber’s 246, a career first 200, in game three kept Saranac in the contest but just was short of the biggest upset of the season, said Peru’s coach David Mendofik.
Nighthawks Nick Palmer and Keagan Hemingway both powered the team with series of 630 and 627, respectively.
Saranac was led by Lavarnway’s 630 series while Josh Gaboriault chipped in a 596.
On the girls side, Madison Provost bowled her first career 600 series with games of 202-208-190. Morgan Prell added in a 418 series as Peru completed the sweep of the Chiefs.
Mya Marsico had a strong performance for Saranac with 123-125-129 games for a 377 series. Kennedy Paynter wasn’t far behind, bowling a 375 series.
“Family and friends should be proud of [Saranac]. They have made vast improvements, since our first match up earlier in the season.”
—
Boys
Peru 4, Saranac 0
PCS- Palmer 209-207-214=630, Hemingway 206-234-187=627, Smith 189-166=511
SCS- LaVarnway 232-247=631, Gaboriault 209-210=596, Barber 246=520
Girls
Peru 4, Saranac 0
PCS- Provost 202-208-190=600, Prell 137-154=418, LaDuke 123=332, Pekrul 120=332
SCS- Marsico 123-125-129=377, Paynter 155=375, Ashline-Beaudet 146=340
BOYS
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
WILLSBORO 0
GIRLS
WILLSBORO 2 1/2
AUSABLE VALLEY 1/2
PLATTSBURGH — The Patriots and Warriors played a tight contest that ended up with a split with AuSable winning the boys, while Willsboro narrowly won the girls.
“Impressive matches tonight,” Warriors coach Dawn Bronson said. “Great sportsmanship by both teams. The girls’ match was a nail biter for each game. Abby Perky AuSable last frame during her third game to capture the win with a single pin for the final match point.”
While it was a 4-0 sweep for the Patriots on the boys side, the highlight came from Don Rolston who bowled a turkey, bowling three strikes in a row.
Rolston completed a 313 series with teammate Vincent Duso bowling a 372 to lead Willsboro.
Jack Thomas led AuSable Valley, falling two points short of a series 600, with games of 209-198-191. Max Benware chipped in with a 575 series.
The girls side was more back and forth as it wasn’t decided until the final pins fell.
Emily Mitchell, 159-160-178, and Autumn Phinney, 197-136-151, set the tone for the Warriors with series of 497 and 484, respectively.
Perky, 402, Quinn, 383 and Bess, 302, had strong matches for AVCS.
—
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, Willsoboro 0
WCS- Rolston 122-313; Vincent Duso 148-372
AVCS- Thomas 209-198-191-598; Collins 177-442; Daniels 147-166,427; Benware 171-184-575
Girls
Willsboro 2 1/2, AuSable Valley 1 1/2
WCS- Phinney 197-151-484; Mitchell 159-10-178-497; Estus 132-348
AVCS- Payton Bess 133-302; Elenor Quinn 137-383; Abby Perky 137-151-402
Boys
Plattsburgh 3
NCCS 1
Girls
NCCS 4
Plattsburgh 0
PLATTSBURGH — NCCS’ Jake McGoldrick rolled his highest series of 612, as the Cougars fell 3-1 in boys bowling to Plattsburgh.
Evan Rundall led the Hornets to victory with a 515 series followed by Eli Wilson’s 491.
On the girl’s side it was all Cougars as they bowled to a 4-0 sweep of Plattsburgh.
Keira MacKinnon led NCCS with a 441 series followed by Skyler Agoney’s 406.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh 3, NCCS 1
NCCS- McGoldrick 208-236 (612); Agoney 168; Schad 163, Binazzi 151, Frostick 141; Bertrand 123; Darrah 121; Dubuque 117; Mashtare 107
PHS — Rundall 196; Wilson 183; Bernier 168; Mintz 163; Dubuque 155
Girls
NCCS 4, Plattsburgh 0
NCCS — Sk. Agoney 157; MacKinnon 156; Robare 149; Mesec 136; Si. Agoney 115; Shockley 100
PHS — McCormick 137; Briggs 134
BOYS
NAC 4
Moriah 0
GIRLS
Moriah 3
NAC 1
ELLENBURG —The Vikings traveled and earned a split against the host Bobcats.
Chase Nichols bowled a 200-167-159 for a 526 series to lead the NAC boys to a 4-0 sweep. Jarrod Shusda added a 158-210-172 to complete a 540 series.
Cayden Muller had the best series for Moriah at 510 while teammate Silas Reeder contributed at 387.
On the girl’s side, the Vikings powered to a 3-1 series victory.
Sarah Shoobe and Ava Fuller had the best games for Moriah with series of 429 and 396, respectively.
Bobcat Kate Lapoint bowled her first 200 game with a 245, as she bowled a series 555.
—
Boys
NAC 4, Moriah 0
NAC- Stone 141-151-118-410, Menard 119-127-143-389, A. Nichols 202-130-181-513, C. Nichols 200-167-159-526, Shusda 158-210-172-540
MCS- Muller 168-189-153-510, Cowin 135-97-145-377, Dowe 109-80-117-306, Reeder 134-124-129-387, Riemersmo
Girls
Moriah 3, NAC 1
MCS- Shoobe 112-189-128-429, Slattery 165-97-146, Towns 119-80-109-308, Fuller 174-124-98-396, Taylor 113-138-126-377
NAC- Faubert 79-85-131-294, Bennett 82-150-111-343, Boyle 111-103-80-294, Bruce 95-121-122-338, LaPoint 166-245-144-555
