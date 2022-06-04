PLATTSBURGH — Section X's Tupper Lake found out on Saturday what Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference baseball teams have known for quite a while.
That getting a hit off Crown Point's Noah Spaulding is about as easy as not paying your taxes and getting away with it.
Spaulding tossed a no-hitter as the Section VII Class D champions earned a spot in the NYSPHSAA Final Four with a 2-0 victory over the Lumberjacks.
Spaulding, following up on his 23-strikeout performance in a 10-inning win over Chazy in the Section VII championship game where he pitched 9.1 innings, struck out 13 Lumberjacks.
Four Tupper Lake players reached base on two walks, a hit batter and an outfield error.
Spaulding again did a great job mixing his fastball with his sharp breaking ball to keep Tupper Lake off balance.
“I said it before that Noah is getting stronger and stronger as the season goes on,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said.
“I didn't even know I had a no-hitter going,” Spaulding said. “I felt good out there today at the start and still felt good at the end.
“My arm was a little sore for a while this season, but it began to feel good during the win over Chazy and it carried over into today.”
The Panthers did just enough offensively, getting six hits and three walks off losing pitcher Karter Kenniston, who also pitched well in going the distance in the contest. Kenniston struck out nine in six innings.
Reese Pertak went three-for-three and Evan Carey two-for-three, with a RBI, to account for five of the six Crown Point hits.
“We were able to make some plays in the field and we had some batter at-bats today,” Randy Pertak said. “It was a good team win — everyone contributed by either getting a hit, walking or putting a ball in play.
“Reese helped get our offense going by putting the ball in play and Evan has been clutch for us all season.”
“The defense was good behind me and we hit the ball better,” Spaulding said. “I was able to get more comfortable when we scored a run in the first inning.”
The Panthers grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first inning when Reese Pertak singled with one out, took second on Alex Stone's infield grounder and scored on a two-out single to left by Carey.
It became 2-0 in the second when Anthony Greenan walked to begin the inning, took second on Ryan Russell's sacrifice bunt and scored from there on an ensuing throwing error trying to get Russell at first base.
That was it for the scoring in the game.
Crown Point had at least one runner on in every inning the rest of the way, only to have Kenniston avoid further trouble.
Tyler Beeman accounted for the sixth Crown Point hit.
Kenniston, the Lumberjacks' leadoff hitter, reached second base three time on the two walks Spaulding allowed and an error on a fly ball in the third inning. No one else from Tupper Lake reached second in the game.
“It's amazing,” Randy Pertak said. “Everything worked out for us today. We were able to take advantage of a few opportunities.
“If Noah isn't the best pitcher in Section VII, he is certainly one of the best.”
The Panthers will next play in Binghamton this coming Saturday in the Class D Final Four and Spaulding is expected to be on the mound when Crown Point plays its state semifinal.
“Noah will be pitching,” Randy Pertak said. “You can't get to the finals without a win in the semifinals.”
—
Crown Point 2, Tupper Lake 0
Tupper Lake 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
Crown Point 110 000 x — 2 6 1
Kenniston and Shaheen. Spaulding and J. Russell. WP- Spaulding. LP- Kenniston. 2B- Pertak (CPCS).
