CROWN POINT — Crown Point made a statement in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference baseball, Friday, blanking Bolton/Schroon Lake, 8-0, as winning pitcher Noah Spaulding tossed a perfect game.
He set the tone in the bottom of the first inning, when he blasted a home run to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.
“Noah was lights out,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “He had amazing control of his fastball and curve. He hit his spots and kept the batters off balance all game.”
Throughout the game, he struck out the Bolton/Schroon Lake side in the second, third, sixth and seventh innings.
“He kept getting stronger as the game went on,” Pertak said. Spaulding knocked off 18 hitters on 82 pitches.
Evan Carey also hit a two-run homer in the third inning for the Panthers, while Walton Pelkey rapped an RBI triple in the sixth. Alex Stone also tallied a double.
“It was a great team effort,” Pertak said. “We lost to them in our first game of the year, so this was definitely a big win for us.”
Losing pitcher Isaiah Pelkey threw for five innings and recorded 11 strikeouts.
Crown Point 8, S/B/N 0
S/B/N 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
CP 112 103 X — 8 7 0
Pelkey, Baker (5) and Wiktorko. Spaulding and J. Russell. WP- Spaulding. LP- Pelkey. 2B- Stone (CP), Carey (CP). 3B- Pelkey (CP). HR- Spaulding (CP), Carey (CP).
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 3
BOQUET VALLEY 2
JOHNSBURG — Andrew Prosser whacked a two-run walkoff single to pace Johnsburg/Minerva past Boquet Valley.
Johnsburg/Minerva coach Zach Pierson said this game was a pitcher’s duel right from the start.
“Both Maddox Rice and Evan Wing pitched excellent games,” he said.
Wing had nine strikeouts in the pitching win, while also rapping three hits at-bat.
“Boquet Valley took advantage early,” Pierson said. “It was a very exciting baseball game and I’m very proud of my boys for battling and coming out on top.”
Despite the loss, Griffins’ pitcher Rice fanned 13 batters. On offense, Rice added a double while Cam Armstrong notched a home run.
“Hats off to Coach Markwica and his boys,” Pierson said. “They played great.”
Johnsburg/Minerva 3, Boquet Valley 2
BV 010 010 0 — 2 3 2
J/M 000 010 2 — 3 9 2
Rice, Howard (7) and Armstrong. Wing and Pierson. WP- Wing. LP- Rice. 2B- Rice (BV). HR- Armstrong (BV).
CHAZY 13
LAKE PLACID 8
CHAZY — Each of the Eagles’ hitters had at least a single in the team’s win over the Blue Bombers.
Zane Stevens and Trent Trahan both had a double in the win, while Luke Moser had a triple.
Chazy coach John Tregan said Moser had to be called the MVP of the game, coming in as relief for winning pitcher Zane Stevens with bases loaded. Tregan said Moser limited the damage and then closed out the win.
“Chase Clukey, Zane and Luke all pitched a great game for us and despite being in tough spots came through,” Tregan said.
Elijah Valentin and Reagan Dudyak each had three singles in the win, while Trahan, Clukey and Jeremy Juneau notched two apiece. Moser added one single as well.
“After being on the wrong end of so many close games this year, this one feels really good for our guys,” Tregan said.
The Lake Placid squad combined for six hits as Jon Caito took the loss on the mound.
Chazy 13, Lake Placid 8
LP 110 231 0 — 8 6 4
CCRS 203 512 X — 13 17 4
Caito, Mihill (4) and Ledwith. Clukey, Stevens (3), Moser (5) and Columbus. WP- Stevens. LP- Caito. 2B- Trahan (CCRS), Stevens (CCRS). 3B- Moser (CCRS).
NON-LEAGUE
PERU 9
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
PERU — The Nighthawks successfully shut out the Cougars, with five players recording doubles.
Nolan Manchester, Zach O’Connell, Ryan Maggy, Landon Duprey and Connor Graves all hit a double for Peru, with Maggy also notching a triple and two RBIs. Nolan Miner rapped two hits as well.
With four errors on the night for Northeastern Clinton, coach Jeff Norton gave credit to Peru for taking advantage of those miscues.
“They hurt us with extra base hits in key situations,” he said. He also mentioned how the Peru pitchers, O’Connell and Maggy, who combined for eight strikeouts, had lots of success throwing strikes in the win.
Jordan Wells smacked a double in the defeat for the Cougars.
“I was proud of our effort and focus tonight,” Norton said. “We still need to do a better job getting base runners on and making plays consistently in big moments, but we were more successful in limiting strikeouts.”
Peru 9, NCCS 0
NCCS 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
PCS 103 212 0 — 9 9 2
O’Connell, Maggy (5) and Duprey. LaBarge, Hemingway (4), Guay (6) and Guay, LaBarge (4). WP- O’Connell. LP- LaBarge. 2B- Manchester (PCS), O’Connell (PCS), Maggy (PCS), Duprey (PCS), Graves (PCS), Jo. Wells (NCCS). 3B- Maggy (PCS).
