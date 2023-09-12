SARANAC —It may be time to put Saranac opponents on notice. The Spartans started slow, but after halftime shook the rust loose and pulled away from the Blue Devils, 40-6.
“[At halftime] we mainly just talked about our team in general and how physical we are and how we can’t play down to [Ogdensburg],” Saranac’s Alex Clancy said. “We’re going to play to our potential because honestly in that first half, we were kind of playing down to them, rather than playing as optimally as we could.
“We went down a little bit, but then that second half we played our football and tore it up.”
The Spartans came out like a team possessed in the third quarter, scoring 19 points in under five minutes.
It started with the second touchdown of the day for running back Nathan Hamel on a 1-yard plunge. Hamel couldn’t be stopped on the day. He compiled more yards on the ground than Ogdensburg combined to rush: 232-171.
One play into the Blue Devils next drive Isaiah Lopez-Gonyea didn’t give up on a play. After Ogdensburg’s Madden West was hit as he went back to pass, the ball squirted free and was on the ground.
Lopez-Gonyea immediately grabbed the ball and ran towards the end zone as no whistle was blown. Crossing the goal line, the referee threw his hands up signaling a touchdown and the crowd went wild.
Lopez-Gonyea was both exuberant and tired as he went towards the sideline. Nothing could take the smile off his face as that touchdown was four years in the making.
He is one of the many older players on a team stacked with seniors. That veteran leadership is a definite strength of the Spartans.
“I’ve had most of these kids for four years now,” Saranac head coach Dylan Everleth said. “It’s been great to see them just grow and grow and mature.
I think the big thing with us last year is you know, we were there physically but not mentally. They’re locked in on our goals for the year and we’re not worrying anybody else but us. We’re just gonna do our job and for four good quarters and get better every week.”
The Spartan onslaught wasn’t over with Lopez-Gonyea. The offense wanted back in on the fun Zack Lucia found Bryce DeAngelo for a 25-yard touchdown to erase any thoughts of Ogdensburg getting back in the game.
All-in-all it was a good way to open the home slate.
“It’s nice to get back home and have great community support today,” Everleth said. “We talked about it all week of just showing up and putting on a show for our community.
Support has been great at Saranac; it continues to get better and better across the program. and I thought just on all sides of the ball offense, defense and special teams, you know, we just did what we had to do when we executed.”
In terms of execution, it didn’t take long for the Spartans to get started. On the second offensive play for the team, both runs by Hamel, Hamel found daylight. After breaking a tackle, he found nothing but green in front of him and scampered to the end zone.
Saranac would go silent on offense until the last minute of the game. With a short field, Lucia found Clancy for a 33-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 14.
Clancy showed his good hands on both sides of the ball, one that ended a Blue Devil drive in the end zone at the end of the first.
If Ogdensburg scored there, it would have made things interesting.
“I knew the situation,” Clancy said. “And with my coverage, I had to split between the two receivers.
“As soon as I saw that quarterback’s eyes go downfield, I knew my opportunity was there. So I found that ball and attempted to make a return.”
While he could’ve scored on the play, it was called back due to a holding call. He didn’t score there but would score on the touchdown pass.
Saranac would slow things back down with the lead secure. But, they wouldn’t stop scoring.
Running five minutes off the clock, River Poulin would score from 19 yards out to reach the Spartans final total.
Ogdensburg would get on the board in the waning minutes as they scored with less than one minute remaining.
Improving to 2-0 on the season, Saranac turns its attention to rival Saranac Lake and the “Battle of the Paddle.”
“It’s a huge game for us,” Everleth said. “It’s our first game in the CVAC. They’re well coached and have some great athletes. They’re going to be in our face and want to stop us any chance they get. That’s what we want to do too.
“If we cut down on the penalties and clean up a few mistakes we had today, I like our chances. It’s great to have a rivalry game that has an affect on the playoffs.”
Saranac 40, Ogdensburg 6
SCS 7 7 19 7 - 40
OCS 0 0 0 6 - 6
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S- Hamel 86 run (Hamel kick) 7:00
Second Quarter
S- Clancy 33 pass from Lucia (Hamel kick) 1:07
Third Quarter
S- Hamel 1 run (XP missed) 5:27
S- Lopez-Gonyea 30 run fumble recovery (2pt failed) 8:36
S- DeAngelo 25 pass from Lucia (Hamel kick) :00
Fourth Quarter
S- Poulin 19 run (Hamel kick) 6:30
O- Samarco 4 run (2 pt failed) :45
Individual Statistics
Rushing
S- Hamel 16-232 2 TD; Clancy 3-33; Bouvia 3-4; Daniels 3-15. Poulin 2-23 TD; Lucia 1-(-7). TOTALS: 27-300 3 TD
O- Loffler 16-65; Ramie 2-(-4); Doser 2-7; Griffith 2-2; VanGorden 2-5; Amo 4-33. Samarco 4-18 TD. TOTALS: 32- 171 TD
Passing
S- Lucia 4-5-69 2 TD. TOTALS: 4-5-69 2 TD
O- Polniak 8-14-1-63; West 5-9-0-16. TOTALS: 13-23-1-79
Receiving
S- McCoy 1-7; DeAngelo 2-29 TD; Clancy 1-33 TD. TOTALS: 4-69 2 TD
O- Frederick 5-56; Loffler 2-9; Ramsdell 2-3; Ramie 1-5; LaBella 2-10, Griffith 1-(-4). TOTALS: 13-23-79 TD.
Interceptions
S- Clancy
