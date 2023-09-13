BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown boys cross country team performed a 3-0 sweep in competition, Tuesday.
The Saranac girls did the same in theirs.
Spartans Andrew Denial and Laura Denial placed first in the individual races. Andrew Denial won the boys race with a time of 17:25 with Laura Denial crossing the line at 21:09.
On the boys side, it was a close race for Andrew Denial as the next three racers finished within 20 seconds of the top spot.
Beekmantown’s Noah Laidman placed second with a time of 17:33. Sean Dorman of Saranac came in third at 17:37 and Eagle Jon Slick came in at 17:42.
Seton Catholic and Plattsburgh rounded out the top five on the day, with Sam Dejordy and Connor Duda crossing the line at the same time.
On the girls’ side, Saranac dominated. The Spartans had six of the 10 top spots in the race.
After Laura Denial finishing first, Nora Mesec finished in third at 22:50. Gillian Miner was just behind her at 22:55.
Molly Denis and Molly Thayer were another pair finishing close together, as they finished at 24:27 and 24:31, respectively. These times placed them in sixth and seventh.
Hannah Hamel rounded out the Saranac runners in ninth place at 25:15.
Plattsburgh’s Elizabeth Chase finished second at 22:12, with teammate Abigail McClean placing eighth at 24:52.
Lexie Rostak of Beekmantown rounded out the top five with a 23:28 finishing time.
Bianca Spiegel was Seton Catholic’s highest runner, finishing 10th.
Team Results
Boys
Beekmantown 27, Saranac 28
Beekmantown 26, Plattsburgh 29
Beekmantown 23, Seton 34
Saranac 26, Plattsburgh 29
Saranac 24, Seton 33
Girls
Saranac 17, Beekmantown 42
Beekmantown 27, Plattsburgh 31
Beekmantown 15, Seton Catholic 50
Saranac 19, Plattsburgh 39
Saranac 15, Seton Catholic 50
Individual Results
Boys
1. A. Denial (SCS) 17:25
2. N. Laidman (BCS) 17:33
3. S. Dorman (SCS) 17:37
4. J. Slick (BCS) 17:42
5. S. DeJordy (SC) 18:02,
6. C. Duda (PHS) 18:02
7. M. Grafstein (SC) 18:39
8. N. Thayer (SCS) 18:53
9. S. Page (BCS) 18:56
10. R. Chase (SC) 19:08
11. G. Cortright (PHS) 19:26
12. E. Larkin (PHS) 19:41
13. J. Frankes (PHS) 19:43
14. A. Castle-Hackett (PHS) 19:49
15. L. Strickland (BCS) 20:15
Girls
1. L. Denial (SCS) 21:09
2. E. Chase (PHS) 22:12
3. N. Mesec (SCS) 22:50
4. G. Miner (SCS) 22:55
5. L. Rostak (BCS) 23:28
6. M. Denis (SCS) 24:27
7. M.Thayer (SCS) 24:31
8. A. McLean-Gill (PHS) 24:52
9. H. Hamel (SCS) 25:15
10. B. Spiegel (SC) 26:23
11. C. Benware (BCS) 26:27
12. T. Durney (SC) 26:31
13. M. Zantana (PHS) 27:11
14. A. Scaub (SC) 27:15
15. S. Welch (BCS) 27:28
Boys
Ticonderoga 24, Peru 33
Ticonderoga 20, AuSable Valley 43
Peru 24, AuSable Valley 33
Girls
Peru 27, Ticonderoga 30
Ticonderoga 15, AuSable Valley 50
Peru 15, AuSable Valley 50
TICONDEROGA — It was the Garrett Beebe and Maddy Welc show at the cross country meet in Ti.
Beebe led the Sentinels to a 2-0 record on the day as he won the boys race at 17:56.
Ti won the event with five runners finishing in the top 10. It was a relatively close race as all runners finished within two minutes of each other.
On the girl’s side Welc was a full minute ahead of the second place Avery Blanchard of Ti.
Welc and the Nighthawks barely scraped by the Sentinels as the final score was 27-30.
Peru had four finishers in the top 10, to Ti’s five.
Individual Results
Boys
1.G. Beebe (Ti) 17:56
2. C. Deepeus (Aus) 18:15
3. C. Facteau (Ti) 19:08
4. M. Welc (P) 19:31
5. O. Tedesco (P) 20:26
6. B. Peters (P) 20:54
7. O. Porter (T) 21:23
8. I. Burke (T) 21:29
9. T. Sermarano (AUS) 21:49
10. B. Leerkes (T) 21:56
Girls
1. M.Welc (P) 21:08
2. A. Blanchard (T) 22:21
3. O. Breen (P) 22:36
4. H. Porter (T) 25:42
5. B. Arana (P) 25:52
6. G. Pandolph (P) 26:10
7. A. Parent (Ti) 26:51
8. M. Lender (Ti) 28:58
9. H. Sutphen (Ti) 29:02
10. E. Pelkey (Aus) 29:23
Boys
Saranac Lake 22, Lake Placid 37
Saranac Lake 15, Moriah/Bouquet Valley 50
Saranac Lake 15, NCCS 48
Lake Placid 21, NCCS 34
NCCS 19, Moriah/Bouquet Valley 42
Girls
Saranac Lake 18, Lake Placid 43
Saranac Lake 15, Moriah/Bouquet Valley 48
Saranac Lake 16, NCCS 43
Lake Placid 27, NCCS 28
NCCS 19, Moriah/Bouquet Valley 42
SARANAC LAKE — It was Saranac Lake’s day as both the boys and girls teams finished with 3-0 sweeps.
On the boys side, the Red Storm had five of the top 10 finishers, with Jake Kollmer taking the top spot with a time of 16:54
It was a close race at the time as Lake Placid’s Aiday Fay finished just behind Kollmer at 16:58.
Sam Bickford and Sam Madden helped Saranac Lake to the sweep with top five finishes as well. Bickford finished third at 18:23, while Madden placed fifth at 19:33.
Collin Francis of Lake Placid placed fourth at 18:29.
On the girls side, it was more of the same.
This time four of the top five runners all wore the red of Saranac Lake.
It was led by Phoebe Peer who crossed the line at 21:33. Less than 10 seconds behind her was Astacia Bruno at 21:41.
Ashley Ash and Nelle Aaron finished fourth and fifth, respectively, as they had the same time of 21:51.
Kai McKinnon rounds out the top five with a time of 22:00, placing her in the top three.
Alex Cone of NCCS was their top finisher at 23:38, good for sixth place.
Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Keira Callahan ran for a time of 24:23, which placed her eighth.
Individual Results
Boys
1. Kollmer(SL) 16:54
2. Fay (LP) 16:58
3. Bickford (SL) 18:23
4. Francis (LP) 18:29
5. Madden (SL) 19:33
6. Evans (SL) 19:53
7. Seleni (SL) 20:00
8. Cash (LP) 20:01
9. Garrant (NCCS) 20:03
10. Fletcher (SL) 20:16
11. Kite-Whidden (SL) 20:19
12. Chavez (M/BV)
13. Shoemaker (SL) 20:32
14. VanBuskirk (SL) 21:13
15. Coffman (NCCS) 21:18
Girls
1. Peer (SL) 21:33
2. Bruno (SL) 21:41
3. McKinnon (LP) 22:00
4. Ash (SL) 22:51
5. Aaron (SL) 22:51
6. Cone (NCCS) 23:38
6. Kennedy (SL) 24:15
7. Williams (NCCS) 24:18
8. Callahan (M/BV) 24:23
9. Deso (NCCS) 24:26
10. Erenstone (LP) 24:56
11. Carpenter (SL) 25:11
12. Denkenburger (SL) 25:54
13. Pickard (SL) 25:54
13. Zobel (SL) 25:57
14. Cohen (LP) 26:08
15. Fay (LP) 26:24
