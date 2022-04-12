SOFTBALL SEASON PREVIEW: New goals set for teams as 2022 season starts

The softball teams of Section VII are preparing for a new spring season filled with excitement, with some games already taking place
Both the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference teams are setting new goals and hoping to accomplish them in the next few months.
Editor's Note: Preseason coaching forms for Crown Point and Wells were not submitted to the Press-Republican.
CVAC
AUSABLE VALLEY
The Patriots’ softball team is now being led by first-year coach Kayla Taylor, and has 10 returning players that the three newcomers will look to for guidance.
“We have a young and very versatile team who are dedicated and ready to compete at the Varsity level. We have a good amount of returning players who will be looked to for leadership,” Taylor said.
Shea Durgan, Haley Hickey, Sara Richards and Jillian Bezio are all returning, and are all named captains for the upcoming season.
Taylor will be assisted by Mason Utzler, who she says will bring lots of knowledge and input to the team.
“He has a lot of knowledge on the sport and is able to take charge when working with infield or outfield,” Taylor said. “ He has a lot of determination to get our girls ready for the season to be a competitive team.”
Taylor is going into this season treating every game like they are playing a top contender, and they believe the group has what it takes to be a top contender themselves.
“The girls are dedicated and working hard every day,” she said.
—
Players lost
Not listed.
Players returning
Shea Durgan, Haley Hickey, Sara Richards, Jillian Bezio, Sierra Bronson, Emma Greene, Bailey Peck, Addie Stanley, Jenna Stanley and Emily Fisher.
Newcomers
Raven Sessoms, Arielle Coolidge and Kaydence Hoehn.
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles will be starting from scratch this season, starting with a brand new coach in Michele Barnes.
With just six returners, the team is relatively inexperienced in varsity, while welcoming seven newcomers.
“We are only returning six players who have seen an entire varsity season,” Barnes said. “Our pitcher and catcher combination will both be new.”
Barnes believes that Plattsburgh High, Saranac and Peru will be some of the top teams in the conference, saying her Eagles will be somewhere in the middle.
One of the strengths will be the defensive effort of the team, according to Barnes.
—
Players lost
Brooke Ruest, Sophie King, Isabella Brown, Emma McCasland and Aleyah Lafountain.
Players returning
Faith Whitney, Kiera Regan, Nataly Wood, Maggie LaBarge, Brenna Mulvaney and Macayla Scofield.
Newcomers
Kennedy Ritter, Grace McCasland, Paige Northrup, Bayleigh Mesec, Payton Parliament, Kierra Sorrell and Lindsay Barnes.
MORIAH
Versatility will be one of the Vikings strengths this coming season, according to coach Billie Jo Simpson.
With just four newcomers, the team will rely on the experience of the returners for leadership.
However, Simpson said the team as a whole does not have a ton of varsity pitching experience, which could prove to be a weakness down the line.
“Hopefully we will continue to improve each and every game, and learn from our mistakes and grow as a team,” Simpson said.
Simpson noted Northern Adirondack and Ticonderoga, as well as AuSable Valley as being the teams to beat in the conference.
“Our conference will be very competitive,” Simpson said.
—
Players lost
Gwen Eichen, Emma Hayes, Serena Beeman, Emily Gangi and Kiyanna Stockwell.
Players returning
Paige Towns, Kayla Clark, Sammie Arthur, Jillian Eichen, Hannah Slattery, Lily Fields, Sarah Shoobee, Madelyn Eichen and Erica Anderson.
Newcomers
Ashlyn Mandy, Emily Pinheiro, Cecilia Didyoung and Amelia Kazlo.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
The Cougars will have an equal number of newcomers and returners this year, with seven apiece.
Coach Carrie McComb said that this year’s squad will be quicker than those in the past, and cited that as an advantage.
“Our bats are moving well and I feel there is a great overall team chemistry this year,” she said.
However, inexperience on the pitching side could be seen as a disadvantage for the Cougars.
“We have two young pitchers and only one with any varsity pitching experience,” McComb said.
“I do feel we should be able to play with everyone this year as long as we stay healthy. Our roster is a little larger this year with some good talent as they adjust to the varsity system.”
—
Players lost
Alyssa Savage, Keregan Oliver, Mya Creller and Kenadie McComb.
Players returning
Isabella Deso, Paige Bourgeois, Brooke Basmajian, Desiree Dubois, Bailee Lafountain, Rachel Letourneau and Michaela Bresnahan.
Newcomers
Ashlyn Francis, Shea McDonald, Taylor Downs, Kylee Surprenant, Eaven Deso, Kayleigh Tuttle and Hannah Anctil.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
The Bobcats have only five players returning from last year, and only four upperclassmen on the team.
“Senior pitcher Rhylee Poupore is returning to the mound. While shortstop Abby Peryea, catcher Hallie Gilmore and third base Mckenna Bushey got valuable experience playing for the Lady Mariners last summer,” Bobcats coach Dennis LaBarge said.
“We are very young,” LaBarge said. “Defensively we have four holes to fill. Hopefully we can get outside soon to figure out our defense.”
Last year, the Bobcats went 12-5 and came out as Section VII Class C champions, and they hope to repeat that same success.
“We have not been outside yet, so I expect some sloppy games to start with, but I do think we will be competitive against most teams,” LaBarge said. “Our goal is to work hard all season and then be playing good fundamental softball in time for the Class C title game again.”
—
Players lost
Anika Knight, Emily Vanvalkenburg, Madi Seguin and Emma Rabideau.
Players returning
Rylee Poupore, Mackenna LaBarge, Isabella Gilmore, Abby Peryea and Hallie Gilmore.
Newcomers
Kate Lapoint, Mckenna Bushey, Ashlyn Seguin, Emily Hatch, Jillian Guerin, Alexis McDonald, Brook Trombley and Hailee Burnard.
PERU
Nighthawks coach Amie Marshall said the pitching and catching duo will be one of the team’s strongest areas this year.
“We will look for strong leadership from our seniors this season to help mold our team,” Marshall said.
With nine returners, and six first-years, the team has a good balance, but Marshall still feels the team is low on experience right now.
“We are lacking varsity level playing experience, which will come with time,” she said. “The girls are eager to learn and I believe they will adjust with each game we play.”
With a 14-2 record last year, the team looks to continue that success in this season.
“We will look to be competitive in the conference race and grow as a team throughout the season,” Marshall said, stating that Plattsburgh, Saranac, Northeastern Clinton and Beekmantown are always strong teams.
“Our team is young. Our goal is to improve and grow with each game over the course of the season,” Marshall said.
—
Players lost
Emily Beatie, Bri Brousseau, Kayleigh Jackson, Natalie Miner and Selena Ramos.
Players returning
Rachel Madore, Tynicia Hendrix, Kallie Poirier, Aoife Lawliss, Mia Marino, Isabella Sypek, Abby Bruce, Gabrielle Cunningham and Elly Cunningham.
Newcomers
Alexis Brown, Kendra Rivers, Zoey Malcolm, Kylee Lehman, Kearah Finlaw and Lauren Prescott.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
The Hornets’ veteran players will be a strength for the team this year, co-coach Cindy McMahon said.
McMahon, who is co-coaching with Joe McMahon, went 12-4 last year.
“The weaknesses could be that we have some younger girls that will need to play a bigger role this season in order for this team to be as successful as we hope it can be,” McMahon said.
The McMahons said that Saranac and Peru will be some of the top teams to beat, as well as some other teams in their class.
“Beekmantown, Northeastern Clinton and Saranac Lake will all be good also and will be a challenge in their own right,” they said.
—
Players lost
Mackenzie Lawfer and Allison Bedard.
Players returning
Amanda Vaughn, Lauren Baker, Calli Fitzwater, Alyssa Hemingway, Isabella Miller, Lily Duquette, Emma Whalen, Allison Crahan and Madalyn Fuller.
Newcomers
Madisyn McCormick, Sophia LaValley, Anneliese Crahan and Cassidi King.
SARANAC
With five returners and six newcomers, the Chiefs will have a good balance of experience and youth this year. Coach Sam Campbell said their strength will be with those five returning players..
A weakness could be the teams’ lack of experience in some key positions, according to Campbell.
“We want to be competitive in all games and just improve,” Campbell said, citing that Plattsburgh and Peru will be some of the top teams to compete with this season.
—
Players lost
Payton Couture, Allison Garman, Skylar Staley and Olivia Davis.
Players returning
Tori Well, Aislyn Liberty ,Hailee Liberty, Olivia Benjamin and McKenna Macomber.
Newcomers
Kylee Brault, Molly Denis, Olivia Squier, Gillian Miner, Abby Liberty, Abby Owen and Layla Pellerin.
SARANAC LAKE
First-year Red Storm coach Gabby Lewis said her team is coming into this season ready to win, and believes they could be a force to be reckoned with in the conference race.
The team returns eight players from last season and seven newcomers join the squad.
Lewis said some of the team’s strengths will be their strong defensive skills and solid pitching.
“I truly believe we will be right in the hunt for the conference this year,” Lewis said. “We have a strong lineup and a very competitive attitude.”
The varsity team went 1-13 last year, but at modified, where Lewis coached last year for Saranac Lake, they went 9-3.
“Last year, the girls lost almost every game. We are coming into this season with a different attitude and outlook,” she said. “We are here to win and are going to play hard every game.”
—
Players lost
Not listed.
Players returning
Tailor Whitson, Karlie Goetz, Kylee Meyer, Sydney Leeret, Marley Small, Faith Warner, Samantha Cleator and Mia Nichols.
Newcomers
Alex Whitson, Grace Hewitt, Caterra Ratell, Kyla Callaghan, Averi Woodruff, Madison Branch and Emma Akey.
TICONDEROGA
Coach Eric Mullen said the Sentinels’ hitting will be one of their strengths this season, with returners Andrea Paige, Kennedy Davis and Cassidy Mattison all batting over .400 last year.
Jade Frasier, Sophia Dorsett and Jaelyn Whitford are also coming back for the Sentinels.
Paige, Davis and Frasier will be looked upon as leaders for the team, as their varsity experience will help with the newcomers.
However, Mullen said pitching may be a disadvantage this season.
“Paige is the only one with limited varsity innings,” Mullen said. “Montville and Mattison will be asked to help with the pitching responsibilities.”
This year, Mullen said the teams to beat will be Peru, Plattsburgh and Saranac in Division I, and Northern Adirondack in Division II.
“We are hoping to improve in conference play this season and make it back to the Class C Sectional final game,” Mullen said.
—
Players lost
Anna Whitman, Jade Charboneau, Molly Price, Kailey LaCourse and Lorelei Leerkes.
Players returning
Andrea Paige, Kennedy Davis, Jade Frasier, Cassidy Mattison, Sophia Dorsett and Jaelyn Whitford.
Newcomers
Raycia Decker, Stevie Montville, Jennifer O’Neill, Kaedence Porter and Aubrey Whitford.
MVAC
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE
With no players lost, and a roster of veterans returning, Bolton/Schroon Lake coach Melanie Parsons is excited for the potential the team holds.
“The Wild Eagles have a very bright season ahead,” Parsons said. “We are returning our full roster of veterans from last year and are adding some very dynamic and talented players to the depth we already had.”
The team is welcoming back 11 players from last season when they went 9-3 overall,
Parsons said the solid defense and at-bats from last season should carry over, with the newcomers contributing as power hitters and defensive players.
“With returning pitcher, Junior, Jane Trowbridge and eighth grader, Jadynn Egloff we round out a pitching duo that will give us the ability to work all scenarios from the circle,” Parsons said. “With the pitch diversity, strength and big bats that they both have they will be a force to be reckoned with. “
Seven newcomers are joining the team this year, including Egloff.
“With the depth of our roster this year we have the opportunity to rework some positions to make our team stronger in all areas,” Parsons said.
“Riley Smith will round out our strength on the corners at first base with her stretch and Ila Hubert will be returning to the shortstop position and will anchor the infield with her speed and softball sense. Senior Skyler Scott will be a solid, vocal leader behind the plate as our catcher. Ali Baker and Maddy Monahan are natural athletes with a ton of softball skills and will be an integral part of our successes this season. Saige Shaughnessy and Julia Laperle are bringing lots to the table this year as well with the huge strides that they have made on defense.”
Parsons continued, saying this season should be very exciting for the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference as a whole, with her Bolton/Schroon Lake squad coming together with great cohesion and mental toughness.
—
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Skyler Scott, Brianna Barett, Maddy Monahan, Jane Trowbridge, Riley Smith, Julia Laperle, Alison Baker, Brittany Mieras, Saige Shaughnessy, Dakotah Cutting and Ila Hubert.
Newcomers
Kayli Hayden, Addie Phillips, Bailey Williams, Natalie Figueroa, Audrey Carniglia, Kayla Navitsky and Jadynn Egloff.
BOQUET VALLEY
The Griffins will have nine returning players and seven newcomers to fill out their softball squad this season.
Coach Jim Monty said that youth and speed will be an advantage for Boquet Valley, but at the same time inexperience of the seven newcomers could prove costly and be a weakness.
“We will be competitive I think, but several teams have improved,” Monty said. “Bolton/Schroon Lake is probably the team to beat, loaded with great pitching.”
Monty also said Crown Point, Johnsburg/Minerva, Chazy and Willsboro will also be matchups to look out for.
—
Players lost
Anna Burdo, Brianna Cornwright, Skyler Bisselle, Ella King and Abby Carlson.
Players returning
Madison Kirkby, Abby Monty, Sadie Thompson, Elizabeth Hickey, Alessia Caputo, Alaina Denton, Abbey Schwoebel, Scarlett Behm and Abby Lindsay.
Newcomers
Chloe Moulton, Olivia Montville, Sophie Pulsifer, Emily Hickey, Emma Olcott, Harley Lindsay and Claire Reynolds.
CHAZY
The Eagles are coming into this season with a “Team First” mentality, according to coach Cory Thompson.
He said the way to be strong this season would be for the team to be smart in the field and on the bases.
With six players each returning and starting out, a possible weakness for Chazy could be their young pitching core.
Thompson said Bolton/Schroon Lake, Crown Point and Boquet Valley will be some of the teams to beat, saying they will provide high-level competition.
“We will look to be competitive in league play,” Thompson said. “We look to build up our young pitching/catching core and lean on our returning starters to win games this season.”
—
Players lost
Emily Dufour-Woznicki, Catherine Langlois, Annika Lizardi, Olivia McLennan and Emma Smith.
Players returning
Kaelen Billow, Maggie Blair, Katana Coon, Hadley Lucas, Camdyn Mayo and Sequoia McChesney.
Newcomers
Georgie Belrose, Tess Blair, Jenna Collins, Kennedy Columbus, Sam Gonyo and Kassidy Turek.
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA
With 11 returning players coming to the team, Johnsburg/Minerva's experience with varsity level play will be very helpful on and off the field.
"Our returning players show great leadership and poise when out on the field," coach Allison Gonyo said. "We're a very versatile team. All players are able to adjust well to different positions."
One notable returner is Hannah McNally, who has proven to be strong on the mound, Gonyo said.
The team also welcomes six newcomers, with Gonyo saying that with time will come the adjustments needed at the varsity level.
"We have new players stepping into big positions, so as they adjust, we will become stronger defensively," she said. "Offensively, we need our bats to connect as players adjust to the varsity level."
Gonyo is assisted this year by Gene Mariano, who she says brings years of experience, and student Charlize Bernard, who is due to miss the season after transferring schools.
"We will miss her on the field, but her leadership as a senior student-athlete shows as she works with our younger players and helps me out on first base," Gonyo said. "Gene's dedication to our athletic program runs deep and I am thankful to have him working alongside me and the team this season."
Overall, Gonyo said she is excited to work with the team this year and the squad has goals to be at the top of the conference.
"They are a fun group that bring a lot of energy to the field," she said. "We are working hard to be contenders in our conference and expect to finish as a top team in our league."
—
Players lost
Aileen Stevens, Phoebe Glover, Jennie Allen, Molly Deshetsky and Chelsea Wright.
Players returning
Cassie Dunbar, Molly Smith, Avery Bayse, Laney Freebern, Mariah Dunkley, Adrianna Dunkley, Serenity Wood, Melissa Bibby, Meghan Mohawski, Hannah McNally, Julia Morris and Kamron Calvert.
Newcomers
Kira DeLong, Charity Lupo, Kara Tucker, Eloise Noel, Mackenzie Mulligan, Corbin DeGroat.
LAKE PLACID
The Blue Bombers team is now in the MVAC, this year, and first-year coach Mary Claire Kopcienski said that one goal this season is to learn the new teams they have to play against.
“Given that we are in a new conference, we know very little about the other teams in the conference,” Kopcienski said. “With that being said, our goal each game is to obviously win, but also learn about our opponents and make adjustments during the game and in the future when we play them a second time around.
“We are the only Class C school in the conference, so I feel as though we have put a target on ourselves as the newcomers.”
The team welcomes back 10 returning players, including two from Keene, Megan Quinn and Haylie Buysse and sees five new players making their varsity debut.
“We lost a great pitcher who graduated last year, Grace Crawford,” Kopcienski said. “Thus, it is up to our other pitchers to step up and fill that role that Grace played.”
Kopcienski is confident the team will find their rhythm in the pitching department as the season progresses and as the pitchers build their confidence.
However, she still sees strengths from the beginning of the season as well.
“We are consistent defensively in the field and have the potential to be a threat offensively,” she said.
—
Players lost
Natalie Tavares and Grace Crawford.
Players returning
Emma Adragna, Brooklyn Huffman, Reid Pedu, Chelsea Moore, Danaya Patterson, Dariana Patterson, Nadia Phillip, Megan Quinn, Maddie Herzog and Haylie Buysse.
Newcomers
Carly Karpp, Emily Kostoss, Kyra Jordon, Sydney Garrison and Abbey Light.
WILLSBORO
After winning just one game last year, the Warriors look to the season with a lot of varsity experience with eight returning players.
They also only lost one, and added five newcomers.
Lexi Nolette, Cleo Lobdell, Isabelle Harrison, Emma Becker, Gabby Marble, Lacey Nolette, McKinley Belzile and Emily Mitchel all return while Jenna Ford, Ana Galindo, Abigail Bruno, Kyla Crowningshield and Hailey King are new to the team.
—
Players lost
Desiree Cassavaugh.
Players returning
Lexi Nolette, Cleo Lobdell, Isabelle Harrison, Emma Becker, Gabby Marble, Lacey Nolette, McKinley Belzile and Emily Mitchell.
Newcomers
Jenna Ford, Ana Galindo, Abigail Bruno, Kyla Crowningshield and Hailey King.
