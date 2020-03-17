So what happens now?

There’s a lot of doom and gloom in the sports world.
Hopefully, the bright lights all the professional athletes like to shine under turn back on quick, and all our athletes here in the North Country can return to the sports they love playing soon.
For now, though, it’s important we concentrate on our health.
Since last Thursday, March 12, the day the sports world went dark, many have been wondering and probably asking the same questions about sports.
What now?
What’s next?
I know I have.
As far as sporting events returning, I have absolutely no clue when that will be.
All I know is I appreciate the urgency and proactive natures of decision makers at various levels in the sports world to postpone, suspend or cancel various events.
COVID-19 is something we have never seen before, and because of its unknown factors, we must take it seriously.
It’s better for our response to be an overreaction instead of experiencing the consequences of an underreaction.
But that’s enough of that. We all know the coronavirus needs to be taken seriously.
I wanted to talk about a couple things I’ve considered since realizing we have no clue when sports will be back.
For most people, sports are usually an escape from all the other chaos in the world.
The narrative is out there that says there’s nothing to talk about or cover in the sports world.
I’m here to tell you otherwise.
There’s always a story out there.
My goal for however long this whole “sports on hold” thing goes on is to bring the Press-Republican readership some type of levity in our sports section.
I want you all to read everything our news reporters are writing about how COVID-19 impacts the North Country.
Our entire news staff is doing a tremendous job and working around the clock to bring the best reporting possible to our readers right now.
But in addition to the A Section, I want everyone to open up the B Section every day.
My goal is to have some local content of some kind each and every day.
I can’t make any promises, but I know I’m going to try my hardest to make it happen.
I have some ideas up my sleeve, so stay tuned.
I’ll make sure to cover how COVID-19 is affecting the sports world, but I’m also committed to making sure we have some fun in sports for these upcoming weeks.
After all, that’s what sports are all about.
Expect to see some stories looking back at some of the great sports moments in North Country history.
Expect to see some old photos from the archives from back in the day reappear.
Expect to see some features on some random things you never expected to read about in the sports section.
To cut to the chase, expect the unexpected.
I still want everyone opening up the sports section during this, quite frankly, insanely odd time.
Also, feel free to look at our content online at pressrepublican.com and on our social media platforms.
Follow me on Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) to see what I’m up to and what I’m planning for coverage.
I’ll be posting periodic updates.
You might be thinking, “Oh boy, he’s never going to be able to do this.”
But I’ve challenged myself to change the narrative I mentioned earlier of how there’s nothing to cover in sports.
Make sure to keep up on how I’m doing.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
