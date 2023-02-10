ROUSES POINT — Saranac Lake/Lake Placid exploded in the second period Wednesday on the road, as after being down a goal entering the frame they would net four during the period to take a one goal lead. That frame would prove to be the difference maker, as after a scoreless third quarter they would come out on top against Northeastern Clinton, 5-4.
The Cougars would strike first Wednesday, as just four minutes into the first period Lucas Hemingway would score off an assist from Kasey Dube and Owen Roberts. SLP would even the score nearly eight minutes later when Brady Tremblay scored unassisted, however, the tie score wouldn’t hold for long. Three minutes later the Cougars would retake the lead with a goal from Edward Bulriss, off an assist from Hemingway, making the score 2-1 as the squads’ headed to the second frame.
The second period was when both teams found their groove offensively, as a combined six goals were scored during the stanza. Starting off the scoring was SLP’s Carson St. Louis and he’d be followed by teammate Noah Munn netting a goal in the opening minutes of the second to put the team ahead, 3-2. Northeastern Clinton wasn’t ready to go away just yet however, as they would go on to score back-to-back goals of their own coming from Carter Fredette and then Bulriss.
Even in the loss, Fredette would still have some personal cause for celebration as his second period goal marked his first score of his varsity career.
With Northeastern Clinton leading, 4-3, SLP made sure to strike while the iron was hot. Just ten seconds after Bulriss’ goal, SLP’s Tremblay and St. Louis would net a pair of goals down the stretch of the second period to regain the advantage and eventually win the contest.
“Good effort from many of the boys tonight, we just couldn't keep the puck out of our net to keep the momentum going,” said Cougars’ coach Scott LaFountain. “We had the lead three different times and couldn't keep it.”
“We have a big game Saturday against a very good Saranac team so we will need to be better,” LaFountain said.
