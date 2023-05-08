GIRLS
FRIDAY
SLP 6
Plattsburgh 4
SARANAC LAKE — The Plattsburgh and Saranac/Lake Placid girls lacrosse teams played a hard fought game on Friday evening, in the first of a home-and-home series, at North Country Community College.
SLP got on the score board first, with a goal by Lizzie Harvey. The Hornets tied the contest with a score from Reese Gregoire, however, SLP’s Tyler Burth scored before intermission to give SLP a 2-1 lead.
The second half was also evenly matched, as both teams played stingy defense, limiting the scoring. SLP added four goals down the stretch, on two scores from Juliana Tremblay, one from Phoebe Peer and another goal from Burth.
Plattsburgh would try their hardest to close the gap, with two goals from Bella Girard and one from Marina Kane, but would fall just short, losing by a final score of 6-4.
Both goalies played strong games in net, as Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez made nine saves for Plattsburgh and Samara Cirikovic making seven saves for SLP.
“We had a hard time at the beginning trying to match the intensity of the game but I think towards the second half we really came out strong and started to play to our true potential,” Plattsburgh’s Marina Kane said. “We will definitely be going into tomorrow’s [Saturday’s] game with our heads up high in hopes to walk away with a win.”
SATURDAY
SLP 9
Plattsburgh 4
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets lost to the Saranac/Lake Placid team for the second time in as many days, on Saturday at the Plattsburgh State Field House, at they dropped the final contest of the weekend’s home-and-home series, 9-4.
The game was a tale of two halves, as Plattsburgh went up 2-0 at the end of the first half, after a pair of goals from Marina Kane.
The Hornets limited SLP chances with stifling defense and excellent stops from the goalie, Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez.
SLP came out of the break with more intensity and urgency, putting up nine goals. Four came from Burth, two by Peer and one score each from Kaitlyn Yando, Lizzie Harvey and Sebine Dekenberger put the Hornets significantly behind.
Plattsburgh would tally two more goals in the second half, as they tried to get back into the contest, with Bella Girard and Emilee Geiger netting goals. However, SLP’s seven goal advantage would be too much to overcome, as Plattsburgh come away with the home defeat.
“This loss hurts. We outplayed them in the first half; our defense was shutting them down and our goalie, Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez was making some amazing saves. In fact without her 16 saves, this game would’ve been much different,” Plattsburgh Coach Shannon Brown said, “In the second half we stopped winning the 50-50’s and started turning the ball over. Unforced errors doomed us down the stretch. We have some girls who play their hearts out, but we struggle to put together a total team effort.”
The Hornets have a busy week ahead with four games on the docket, as they took on Massena Monday night [scores to be in Saturday’s paper] and Ogdensburg Free Academy tonight, at 5 p.m., at Plattsburgh High School.
SLP, who took on Canton Monday, will next play Heuvelton tomorrow at 6 p.m., at the North Elba Athletic Fields (NEAF).
BOYS
SATURDAY
St. Lawrence 12
Plattsburgh 5
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets have struggled at times to find their offensive rhythm this season, and Saturday’s 12-5 loss to the Larries was no different.
St. Lawrence would blank Plattsburgh in the first half, while they would net 6-0 goals to take a dominant lead going into intermission. While Plattsburgh would net five in the second half, St. Lawrence responded with six goals of their own, continuing to pound the net to secure the road win.
“We always seem to struggle against St. Lawrence. They’re obviously well-coached and their kids are quick enough to capitalize on our positioning mistakes,” Plattsburgh coach Tom Pillsworth said. “We started out flat today and we continue to struggle to convert our offensive chances. One pass too many often leads to a turnover and a scoring opportunity for the other teams.”
Even in the loss, Plattsburgh still saw some bright spots in the box score and on the field. Goalie Owen Pray stoppped 10 shots in net, while Plattsburgh also held the advantage in both ground balls, 13-12, and faceoffs, 12-9.
“Charlie Dow was a presence from the opening whistle to the last horn,” Pillsworth said. “Warren Pray had some success with faceoffs today, he’s been a contributing utility player for us as the season goes on. Ryan Castro notched a couple of assists, he had a really nice game for us today. Nate Zelinski and Ethan Breen both stood out defensively, locking off their assignments all day long.”
For Plattsburgh, who is now 2-9 and last in the Section X standings, their next opportunity to try and get things going in the right direction will be on Thursday at Canton, at 5 p.m.
St. Lawrence 12, Plattsburgh 5
Halftime- SL, 6-0.
SCORING
SL- Dow 5-1, Bethel 2-1, Frary 1-2, Strawser 1-1, Provost 1-1, Bressett 1-0, Lamb 1-0, Ashley 0-1.
PHS- Duprey 4-0, Laravia 1-1, Castro 0-2.
Saves- Tarasek, SL, 5. Pray, PHS, 10.
Shots- SL, 30-18.
Ground Balls- PHS, 13-12.
Faceoffs- PHS, 12-9.
