SARANAC LAKE — The Plattsburgh High girls lacrosse team dropped a road contest to Saranac Lake Placid, Thursday, 12-3.
After giving up a 3-0 lead to Plattsburgh, SLP scored three times to tie it at the half and nine unanswered goals in the second half.
“It was a challenging year, as rebuilding years often are,” said Hornets coach Shannon Brown. “Some of our young players really stepped up, and I’m proud of that. I don’t think our record reflects the amount of talent we have. We’re looking forward to next season.”
The Hornets completed their second year of varsity play with the loss. Hornets goals were scored by Marina Kane, Bella Girard, and Emilee Geiger. Kane led the team with 21 goals for the season.
Goals for SLP (4-9) were scored by Alex Ladue (4), Sydney Dann (3), Jordana Samburgh, Nellie Aaron, Addison Dann, Phoebe Peer and Sabine Denkenberger.
Sophia Brown contributed 17 saves for Plattsburgh (0-13-1). Emma Ward had eight for SLP.
—
Halftime score- Tied, 3-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.