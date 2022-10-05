TICONDEROGA — Red Storm’s Jake Kollmer and Sentinels’ Avery Blanchard led the way in their individual, respective, races Tuesday at a cross country meet with the Eagles and Patriots, at Fort Ticonderoga.
In the boy’s race, Saranac Lake’s Sam Ashe followed up his teammate with a second place finish, leading to a sweep in the team results. Garrett Beebe would crack the top-three for Ticonderoga, finishing just before Beekmantown’s Jon Slick.
While Banchard dashed to first for the lady Sentinels, Red Storm runners Phoebe Peer and Astacia Bruno rounded out the top-three, respectively. Emma Pelkey would give the Patriots their highest finisher of the day, placing eighth.
These teams are next slated to race in three different meets next Tuesday, Oct. 11, all at 4:30 p.m.
—
Boy’s Results
Team
Saranac Lake 18, Ticonderoga 40; Ticonderoga 20, AuSable Valley 39; Beekmantown 24, Ticonderoga 35; Saranac Lake 18, Beekmantown 40; Beekmantown 16, AuSable Valley 48, Saranac Lake 15, AuSable Valley 50.
Individual
1. Kollmer (SLCS), 16:49, 2. Ashe (SLCS) 16:55, 3. Beebe (TCS), 17:28, 4. Slick (BCS), 17:59, 5. Hesseltine (SLCS), 18:42.5, 6. Martin (SLCS), 18:42.9, 7. Madden (SLCS), 18:51, 8. Facteau (TCS), 18:52, 9. Bickford (SLCS), 19:09, 10. Bibeau (BCS), 19:16, 11. Sand (BCS), 19:30, 12. Bell-Carter (BCS), 19:30.8, 13. Fogarty (SLCS), 19:33, 14. Daley (SLCS), 19:33.7, 15. Evans (SLCS), 19:34.
Girl’s Results
Team
Saranac Lake 26, Ticonderoga 29; Ticonderoga 19, AuSable Valley 40; Ticonderoga 22, Beekmantown 33; Saranac Lake 16, AuSable Valley 48; Saranac Lake 17, Beekmantown 45; Beekmantown 23, AuSable Valley 32.
Individual
1. Blanchard (TCS), 20:50, 2. Peer (SLCS), 21:54, 3. Bruno (SLCS), 23:10, 4. Burroughs (TCS), 23:23.4, 5. Aaron (SLCS), 23:23.9, 6. Rostak (BCS), 23:33, 7. Shumway (SLCS), 23:40, 8. Pelkey (AVCS), 23:52, 9. Porter (TCS), 23:54, 10. Parent (TCS), 24:03, 11. Carpenter (SLCS), 24:29.5, 12. Denkenberger (SLCS), 24:29.8, 13. Lardiff (AVCS), 26:39, 14. Jewell (BCS), 26:58, Dawson (SLCS), 27:56.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.