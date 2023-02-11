LAKE PLACID — The local varsity Nordic ski teams met for the final regular season race of the season at Scotts Cobble Nordic Center on Wednesday. The teams competed in a two-person relay format on the 2.2-mile course.
In the girls’ race, the Saranac Lake top girls team of Tyler Burth and Jordanna Samburgh secured the win, finishing the two-loop course in a time of 21 minutes, 8 seconds. Lake Placid’s top team of Maya Garrison and Holly Erenstone were not far behind in 21:25. Keene’s Zarella Gulli and Pia Morelli turned in a strong third-place performance, finishing in 22:32.
The boys race was very exciting. Lake Placid’s Andrew Scanio charged from behind to move into first place in the final meters. Scanio and Aidan Fay led Lake Placid’s top team to the win with a combined time of 17:52. Saranac Lake’s top team, composed of Owen Keal and Sam Ash, were seconds behind, finishing in 17:59. In a battle for the final podium spot, the senior duo of Aidan Hesseltine and Jasper Weich finished in third place, beating teammates Morgan Martin and Mason Stoddard by a single second.
The teams will race in the two-day Sectional Championships next week. The championship will start at Dewey Mountain on Tuesday and the Paul Smith’s College VIC on Thursday. The races will determine the Section 7 State Championship team, which will compete in Rochester at the end of the month.
RESULTS
BOYS
Team
1. A. Scanio/Fay (LP) 17:52, 2. Ash/Keal (SL) 17:59, 3. Hesseltine/Weich (SL) 19:43, 4. Stoddard/Martin (SL) 19:44, 5. Evans/Meissner (SL) 20:35, 6. Francis/ P. Scanio (LP) 21:05, 7. Daley/Burke (SL) 23:22, 8. Crowl/Becker (K) 24:12, 9. Tromblee/Kite-Whidden (SL) 24:43, 10. Cash/O’Brien (LP) 25:33, 11. Shoemaker/Fletcher (SL) 26:45, 12. Kollmer/Bickford (SL) 27:20.
Individual
1. A. Scanio (LP) 8:17, 2. Keal (SL) 8:50, 3. S. Ash (SL) 9:09, 4. Fay (LP) 9:35, 5. Weich (SL) 9:50, 6. Stoddard (SL) 9:51, T-7. Martin (SL) 9:53, T-7. Hesseltine (SL) 9:53, 9. Francis (LP) 9:54, 10. Evans (SL) 9:57, 11. Kollmer (SL) 10:15, 12. Crowl (K) 10:30, 13. Meissner (SL) 10:38, 14. Daley (SL) 11:11, 15. P. Scanio (LP) 11:14, 16. Kite-Whidden (SL) 11:49, 17. Cash (LP) 12:07, 18. Burke (SL) 12:11, 19. Shoemaker (SL) 12:52, 20. Trombley (SL) 12:54, 21. O’Brien (LP) 13:26, 22. Becker (K) 13:42, 23. Fletcher (SL) 13:53, 24. Bickford (17:05), 25. Seleni (SL) 27:14.
GIRLS
Team
1. T. Burth/Samburgh (SL) 21:08, 2. Garrison/Ernstone (LP) 21:25, 3. Gulli/Morelli (K) 23:32, 4. Cohen/Galvin (LP) 23:54, 5. K. Burth/Aaron (SL) 25:52, 6. A. Ash/White (SL) 30:46, 7. McCreidie/Whitney (SL/K) 33:03.
Individual
1. T. Burth (SL) 22:00, 2. Ernstone (LP) 10:41, 3. Morelli (K) 10:43, 4. Garrison (LP) 10:44, 5. Samburgh (SL) 10:50, 6. Galvin (LP) 11:49, 7. Cohen (LP) 12:05, 8. K. Burth (SL) 12:21, 9. Gulli (K) 12:49, 10. Aaron (SL) 14:31, 11. White (SL) 15:14, 12. A. Ash (SL) 15:32, 13. McCreadie (SL) 16:09, 14. Whitney (K) 16:34.
